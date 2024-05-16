Everything we know about Colin from Accounts season two

Colin from Accounts is the hilarious Australian comedy series that took the country by storm when it first premiered in December 2022 – and now it’s returning for a highly anticipated season two.

Co-created and co-written by real-life husband and wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, the critically acclaimed comedy has garnered rave reviews from across the globe since its release and even has a certified fresh score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following the funny and flawed lives of Gordon (portrayed by Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (portrayed by Harriet Dyer) as they are brought together in a hilarious and entirely unexpected way, the series depicts the chaos of modern life and dating.

Without giving too much away if you’ve yet to tune into season one, if you need further encouragement to tune in, the show does also centre around a dog – specifically Colin from Accounts for whom the show is named after.

Season two of Colin from Accounts will premiere on BINGE on May 30. IMAGE: BINGE

Will there be a season two of Colin from Accounts?

Yes, there will be a season two of Colin From Accounts!

The news was confirmed in August 2023, shortly after the romantic comedy took home Most Outstanding Comedy Program at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards.

Stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer also took home Most Outstanding Actor and Actress respectively, leading to the show becoming the most-awarded television series of the evening.

In a joint statement released at the time, both Patrick and Harriet said they were “thrilled” to have the opportunity to return for a second season.

“Thank You to everybody around the world who has enjoyed the show, we can’t wait to bring you all a second season. Stay tuned for more shenanigans.”

Season two will follow Gordon and Ashley as they head into uncharted waters (aka a new relationship with one another). IMAGE: BINGE

What is Colin from Accounts season 2 about?

In the trailer for season two of Colin from Accounts, love interests Gordon and Ashley are now living together and trying to get back their beloved, special needs dog Colin after the events of the season one finale.

It’s one of many hurdles the new couple will have to overcome as they find out more about each other, for better and for worse.

Who is in the Colin from Accounts cast?

Protagonists Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are returning in their lead roles alongside co-stars Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Haraand and Glenn Hazeldine.

Comedian Celeste Barber will be a new addition to the cast for season two alongside Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus, and Broden Kelly.

Fingers crossed there will also be a season three of Colin from Accounts! IMAGE: BINGE

When does Colin from Accounts season 2 premiere?

After an almost 18-month hiatus, season two of Colin from Accounts will premiere on Thursday, May 30th in Australia.

Where can I stream Colin from Accounts in Australia?

Colin from Accounts is not available to stream on Netflix and is available to stream exclusively on BINGE.

Stream Colin from Accounts on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

