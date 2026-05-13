Patrick Brammall’s wife Harriet Dyer hits out at his “brutal” Devil Wears Prada 2 edit

Australian actress Harriet Dyer has jumped to the defence of her husband Patrick Brammall amid criticism over his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Patrick, 50, plays Peter, an Australian contractor and Anne Hathaway’s love interest, in the hotly-anticipated sequel.

His role follows on from backlash around Andy’s original love interest, Nate Cooper (Adrian Grenier), who copped criticism for being unhappy with Andy’s career.

This time around, Andy and Peter’s relationship has been described as “unproblematic”, but not everyone has been convinced by their chemistry.

In fact, Cosmopolitan went as far as to question, “What’s the point of Andy’s useless boyfriend in The Devil Wears Prada 2?”, prompting a fierce reply from Harriet.

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Patrick Brammall, who plays Anne Hathaway’s love interest in The Devil Wears Prada II, says key scenes were cut. (Credit: Getty Images)

The fiercely protective Colin From Accounts star, 37, clapped back at the criticism in the comments, insisting Patrick’s role got a “brutal” edit.

According to Harriet, his scenes were significantly reduced in the final cut, leaving audiences with little more than a few glimpses of the man Andy falls for.

“Mean post. They cut scenes out. The edit is brutal. The scene all these pictures are from was cut. I liked him. And I married him,” she argued.

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Speaking on the No Filter podcast Patrick backed up Harriet’s claims, telling Kate Langbroek: “There are a few scenes that I shot that aren’t in the movie. And one of them was Annie and I have this dinner date, and then we go back to her place and we kiss, and that was cut.”

Despite his comments about the edit, it appears that Patrick has no hard feelings and enjoyed filming alongside Anne.

“Playing someone who has fallen in love with Anne Hathaway? Tough gig. Tough gig,” he said in a recent red carpet interview.

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When a reporter noted that Anne is considered “the world’s most beautiful person, according to People magazine and everybody in here,” Patrick replied: “And to me too.”

The couple attended the Sydney premiere of the movie together in April. (Credit: Getty Images)

His wife, Harriet, had a hilarious response, clipping together Patrick’s remarks in an Instagram video.

“Trust no one”, she joked, alongside a montage of the couple’s happiest moments, cut with footage of Anne praising Patrick and photos of the co-stars on set.

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Harriet and Patrick have been married for five years.

After meeting in 2015, Patrick proposed during a holiday in Tampa, Florida in 2021, and the pair tied the knot just days later.

They now share two daughters, Joni, five, and Mabel, one, and together created and star in the Logie-winning Colin From Accounts, which is currently filming its third and potentially final season.