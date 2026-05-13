Eurovision fans’ fears for Delta Goodrem as technical issues cause fury

The countdown is on for Delta Goodrem to take the Eurovision stage, but technical issues overshadowed the performances in the first semi-final.

Advertisement

This year, the 70th Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Vienna, Austria, in the Wiener Stadthalle arena.

During the first semi-final, which was held on May 12 and broadcast on May 13 in Australia, fans complained about problems with the audio during the BBC broadcast.

Fans hope that the technical issues don’t hinder Delta Goodrem’s Eurovision performance. (Credit: Getty)

“Can the @BBC sort out their sound department. I can’t hear the commentary at all! #Eurovision,” one fan vented on social media.

Advertisement

“‘The sound is so horrible and it’s ruining the songs it’s sad and unfair #Eurovision,” another said.

“Hopefully SF2 will be better, any tech issues sorted out,” one fan added.

During the first semi-final, Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Israel, Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania and Poland all qualified for the semi-final.

Advertisement

Even though Delta is yet to perform, fears are increasing after New Idea revealed that the odds are stacked against her.

“The experts likely know Delta is the best vocalist in the race, but the politics are tricky,” an insider told us.

“There is a strong feeling that some would prefer to keep the trophy on the continent. They want a winner with history, not a girl from Sydney who’s doing it better than they are.”

Delta Goodrem will sing Eclipse for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

When is Delta Goodrem performing in Eurovision?

Delta will perform during the second semi-final on May 14, which will be broadcast in Australia on the following day.

She will go up against artists competing for Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Romania, Luxembourg, Czechia, Armenia, Switzerland, Cyprus, Latvia, Denmark, Ukraine, Albania, Malta and Norway.

In the lead-up to her Eurovision performance, she told the BBC’s Radio 2 what to expect.

“We’ve got some staging surprises, which I’m… It’s been very hard to hold these things back, but I’m finally excited to kind of share what staging we have this week,” she shared.

Advertisement

You can watch the Eurovision Song Contest on SBS and SBS on Demand.