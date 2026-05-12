Delta Goodrem cashes in on Eurovision stardom with major career news

Delta Goodrem is heading into the biggest week of her career with a very exciting announcement up her sleeve.

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The Australian pop icon is set to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, and if that didn’t have fans excited enough, she has just revealed some more news.

Her seventh studio album Pure, will drop on November 6, ending a five-and-a-half-year gap since her last record, 2021’s Bridge Over Troubled Dreams.

Delta Goodrem is representing Australia in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria. (Credit: Getty Images)

The timing couldn’t be better for the 41-year-old Aussie singer, who is hoping her entry with Eclipse will take her into the Eurovision Final this weekend.

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In a statement, Goodrem described Pure as “an album I’ve been creating and living through over the past few years, and it truly feels like a return to myself and the heart of who I am as an artist”.

“It holds some of my biggest singalongs, my most vulnerable moments, and brings in all the elements I love most in music — from intimate classical piano pieces to uplifting cinematic anthems,” she said.

The 16-track album features her Eurovision entry Eclipse as track 11.

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Her Eurovision song is currently sitting inside the top five in the betting odds to win the entire contest.

Fans were quick to show support for Delta when she announced the news of her new album on Instagram.

“This is so exciting I can’t wait to here the Pure Magic of this new Album ❤️” one fan commented.

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“OMGGGG! I am SO ready!!! 😍😭” exclaimed another.

And even Go-Jo, who performed Australia’s 2025 Eurovision entry Milkshake Man, showed his support, writing: “THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT🙌❤️”

Delta was a hit on the Turquoise Carpet at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony. (Credit: Getty Images)

When is Delta Goodrem performing at Eurovision?

Delta is performing at Eurovision’s second semi-final, airing locally on SBS from 5am this Friday.

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She would need to progress through to the grand final, which airs on SBS from 5am Sunday — and given both the quality of her entry and her star power, it would be a significant upset if she didn’t.

For Goodrem, the Eurovision stage also carries a deeply personal significance.

Olivia Newton-John and Delta Goodrem in 2019. (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty)

Speaking to our sister publication Woman’s Day, she reflected on the two women who have inspired her most — both of whom have their own Eurovision history.

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“I mean, Olivia Newton-John has been on the Eurovision stage,” she said.

“We’ve had Celine Dion. Those two women are the biggest influences for me in music since I started. I think that’s pretty amazing to know that the two people who I love so dearly have both been a part of the Eurovision family.”

Australia has competed at Eurovision ten times since 2015, placing in the top ten on five occasions, but Delta is arguably the biggest star we’ve ever sent.

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