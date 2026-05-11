Meet Farmer Dylan: The rodeo cowboy stealing hearts on Farmer Wants a Wife 2026

If your idea of a dream date involves wide open skies, a rodeo arena and a man who can make you laugh when everything’s gone sideways, you’ll be won over by Farmer Dylan Scarborough.

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The 24-year-old sheep farmer from Cherry Gardens in South Australia is one of five farmers heading into Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 on Channel Seven, and he is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting farmers the show has seen in a while.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Farmer Dylan.

Will Farmer Dylan find love on Farmer Wants a Wife 2026? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is Farmer Dylan?

Six-foot tall Farmer Dylan is a self-described “pretty cruisy fella” who would much rather be out under open skies than anywhere near a city.

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By day he runs his sheep farm in South Australia’s Cherry Gardens. By night — or at least on weekends — he’s a competitive rodeo cowboy with a serious need for speed.

“I love the thrill of the arena and pushing myself to limits to try to be the best I can be, no matter how long it takes,” he says.

“I am pretty persistent and don’t give up on anything easily.”

His mates would call him a larrikin, he says.

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But there’s a creative side to him, too: Dylan designs his own western wear, running his own clothing brand alongside the farm, and loves letting an idea “run wild” on the page.

What is Farmer Dylan looking for in a partner?

Dylan knows exactly what he wants in a partner and he’s not shy about saying it.

“I am looking for someone who is confident and outgoing,” he says.

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“I love being social, whether it is rodeos, events, or just getting out and meeting new people. So it would be ideal to be with someone who could hold their own when we are out and about.”

He’s also drawn to someone with drive and ambition — a woman who isn’t afraid to take a leap, get her hands dirty on the farm and go after what she wants.

Farmer Dylan says he is drawn to a woman who is “driven, ambitious, and maybe even a little competitive”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“That go-getter attitude really resonates with me, especially since I’ve taken similar leaps, like heading up north for work to chase opportunity. I would love a partner who is driven, ambitious, and maybe even a little competitive.”

But underneath the rodeo bravado is a genuine romantic.

“To me, love is more than just a word that can be thrown around,” he says.

“It’s about showing up every day, building trust, being honest with one another and feeling comfortable. When I am in love, I want to have a laugh when everything’s blown sideways, make sure we have each other’s backs and share the wins and the rough days together.”

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