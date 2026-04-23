Farmer Wants A Wife: Inside the stunning NSW hotel where it is filmed

Five farmers will be looking for love on Farmer Wants A Wife‘s 2026 series, and we can’t wait to see a whole host of new love stories begin!

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Channel Seven will once again be taking us around farms in rural Australia as the single farmers hope to find someone to fit into their country lifestyles.

This time, the farmers are from Kin Kin and Coolabunia in Queensland, and Cherry Gardens, Forest Range and Taylorville in South Australia.

But the farmers won’t spend all the time on their farms, and will be brought together to meet their lucky ladies and for group dates at the now-iconic FWAW filming location.

It’s the place where the contestants first meet their respective farmers – and each other – and it’s where they reconvene throughout the season.

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But where exactly is FWAW‘s set located, and can you visit?

Find out everything you need to know below.

You might recognise this stunning hotel from Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Instagram)

Where is Farmer Wants A Wife filmed?

That jaw-dropping FWAW filming location is The Convent Luxury Boutique Hotel in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

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The sprawling boutique hotel, which is a hugely popular wedding venue, has a “European luxe meets Hamptons Long Island vibe” and features hotel accommodation and several high end restaurants, set amongst beautifully manicured gardens and vineyard.

There is also a private retreat on site with a private tennis court and a pool.

The property features gorgeous traditional architecture, with French doors and windows, a sprawling driveway and old school interior details including chandelier lights and antique furniture.

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The venue is also used for conferences and events, with many large open spaces available for use.

Nestled in the heart of Pokolbin, the hotel boasts 19 elegant rooms with stunning views of the surrounding gardens and vineyards.

The series is filmed at the Convent Hotel in the Hunter Valley, and you can stay there! (Credit: Instagram)

Is there a new Farmer Wants a Wife in 2026?

FWAW will be back and better than ever in 2026!

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Though the air date has not yet been revealed, the identity of the five farmers who will be looking for their wives have been revealed.

Meet the farmers here.

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