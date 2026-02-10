Fans are begging Married at First Sight Luke to join another major dating show

While his love story isn’t going as planned on Married at First Sight Australia, fans are desperate to see Luke Fourniotis search for romance on Farmer Wants a Wife.

The 30-year-old from country Victoria has won viewers over with his charm and kindness, with many sharing their frustrations about his marriage to Mel Akbayir.

Their wedding was far from the fairytale the TV bride hoped for, and since then, Luke has felt defeated about his wife’s lack of effort with their relationship.

Fans are keen for Luke to go on Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Things took a turn when Mel admitted that she could be trying harder and said she could be nicer to him. After that, tensions rose after Mel admitted to “stalking” ex-partners.

“He’s a lovely young man,” one fan said on social media. “I’m sure we will see him on Farmer Wants a Wife, if MAFS hasn’t turned him off,” they continued to hope.

“He’s gonna be the big hit next season for sure,” another fan agreed on Reddit in the hopes that he’d join the successful dating show.

Another fan on Reddit said the show would be perfect for him because the contestants are generally interested in the country lifestyle.

So, would he actually do it?

Luke has revealed if he would ever go on Farmer Wants a Wife if things don’t work out on Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Is Luke Fourniotis from MAFS going on Farmer Wants a Wife?

When asked directly about fans’ thoughts, he told Pedestrian TV that it didn’t cross his mind.

“I would never have actually thought about doing Farmer Wants A Wife, even though that probably sounds more fitting for me,” he said.

He also said it was unlikely that he’d join the show after MAFS.

“I’ve already seen some speculation, like ‘Why hasn’t he been on Farmer Wants A Wife?’ and I mean, I am a farmer, but I’m not just a farmer. I feel like there’s more to me than just the farm,” he said.

Even though fans have fallen in love with Luke on their screens, he revealed that he never considered joining a reality show, and the opportunity “fell in [his] lap”.

“I actually got reached out from a casting agent — and pretty much got told, ‘We think you’d be a great match for the show. Would you like to try it out?’,” he explained.

“I just, like, naturally said, yeah, for sure. Why not? As I do with most things.”

Despite his experience and what is unfolding on the show, he told the publication that he had no regrets about the “real experience”.

Even if he never goes on the show, there’s been a growth of support online for him to be re-matched on the experiment.