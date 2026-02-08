Married at First Sight groom raises “red flags” during chaotic wedding

Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov are the final participants entering Married at First Sight, hoping to find their soulmates.

While sparks instantly flew between the pair because of their mutual attraction and shared values, Filip’s vows alarmed Stella’s loved ones.

As he shared his hopes for their relationship, the carpenter, who used to be a party boy, revealed that he also provides online health coaching and has a YouTube channel. The coaching has become an outlet for him since he changed his ways.

Despite Stella, who left Lithuania for a better life in Australia, resonating with Filip’s story of his parents relocating from Croatia, her friend Joe was not as impressed.

“I’m waving the red flag,” he shared, questioning his true intentions for going on the show.

Her friends agreed that it was an “ick”, and said it made it him sound like he was promoting himself.

Even though Joe approached the groom’s friends and grilled them about his intentions, he was still not convinced.

Stella is entering Married at First Sight with her heart on her sleeve. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Her friends raised their eyebrows when he refused to fully participate in a Lithuanian wedding tradition.

During weddings, Lithuanians drink a shot of vodka, which represents joy, have dark rye, which represents hardship, and sprinkle salt, which symbolises abundance.

“I don’t drink, I just don’t do that, and the reason why I don’t do that is because I tell people not to do that,” the groom shared with his bride, explaining that he teaches others to be sober, and it wouldn’t be good for his brand.

While Stella respected his decision, her friends grew concerned and wanted to share their harsh truths.

The Lithuanian bride took it on board, but her best friend Leila decided to confront Filip directly.

“It’s just that boast, do you get what I mean?” she asked about him mentioning his online work, and he disagreed.

While he tried assuring her, he did not appreciate the judgement he felt, but she did wasn’t interested in hearing it.

“No, you are getting worked up, I can feel it,” Leila insisted, even though he remained calm. “You’re agitated.”

“I hope you prove me wrong,” she continued.

“I still have my guard up, we’re not going to have one conversation and he’s in the clear,” her best friend said. “Because you can’t just get me that quick.”

“Ultimately, I am here for Stella, I care what Stella thinks,” Filip said, and then assured her that he had Stella’s back.

Filip insists he is there for Stella on Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Are Stella and Filip from MAFS still together?

Unlike other couples, not much is known about Stella and Filip’s relationship status.

At the time of publication, they still follow one another on social media, so we are hopeful that they have made it work.

But we will have to wait and see.

Meet the rest of the cast here.

