Married at First Sight’s Julia and Grayson have a “divine” start to the experiment

Married at First Sight Australia hopefuls Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor have had a solid start to the experiment after their genuine connection at their wedding.

For Julia, 35, a confidence and charisma consultant from Victoria, she wasn’t sure who she’d be matched with, because she’s bisexual.

Open to being paired with either a man or a woman, she said it was not about gender, but the connection that she formed with a person.

“For me, it’s not some performative thing, I have really have fallen in love with men, and I have really have fallen in love with women,” she explained to expert Alessandra Rampolla.

She’s after someone who has their life together and is emotionally intelligent.

Julia is the first bisexual bride to go on Married at First Sight Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

For Grayson, 34, who hails from Queensland, he’s hopeful about the experiment because of his friend Johnny Balbuziente, who met his now-wife Kerry on the show.

Optimistic about it, he hoped to meet someone who is comfortable in their own skin and who is warm and adventurous.

Luckily for them both, an instant connection was formed at their ceremony at the front of the Sydney Opera House.

“He is absolutely divine, so warm, he had kindness in his eyes, yes, I’m happy,” Julia gushed upon first meeting.

Moved by his vows, where he shared his devastation about his dream AFL career ending because of an injury, she was excited to establish a deeper connection with him.

Throughout the ceremony, they assured one another and shared their joys about being matched together.

“I feel safe with you, I do, I love your energy,” Grayson told his new bride.

While their connection deepened during the reception, and he said he’s open-minded, Julia was nervous to reveal her sexuality.

But she did not have to worry.

“I don’t see people for their sexuality,” he assured her. “I’m open to anything. Doesn’t bother me whatsoever.”

He saw it as a “positive” and a reflection of Julia’s ability to form connections with people.

“There’s no doubt that this was a scary feat to lean into, but I honestly couldn’t feel better about it,” Julia smiled in admiration of her TV husband.

Grayson is hoping to find love on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are MAFS stars Julia and Grayson still together?

It’s hard to tell at this stage.

At the time of publication, they still follow one another on Instagram.

However, an insider told the Daily Mail that the experts will pull Grayson up for his “old habits and past behaviours” that resurfaced during the show.

Only time will tell if they can work through it or part ways.