Time for a couple swap? Bec’s secret MAFS crush is revealed… and it’s not her husband!

Married at First Sight bride Bec Zacharia has got Australia talking, and she has revealed that she has a crush on another cast member.

The Adelaide bride, who is married to Danny Hewitt, made the revelation when she played a round of I Do/ I Don’t with New Idea.

When asked if she had a crush on any of the other cast members, she didn’t hesitate.

“I do,” she said in a video posted to Instagram on February 25. “I have a crush on farmer Luke [Fourniotis], he’s just so cute. So cute.”

Bec has revealed that she has a crush on MAFS groom Luke. (Credit: Channel Nine)

This isn’t the first time that she has spoken highly about the groom, who is married to Mel Akbay.

During the infamous photo ranking challenge, Bec ranked him number one out of all of the other grooms, but second behind her husband.

“Luke I love, he’s just such a kind, beautiful soul,” she said. “He deserves to find love for sure.”

She also defended him at the first Commitment Ceremony when Mel was sharing her frustrations with not getting her fairytale.

As she spoke, Bec told Danny that she hadn’t given her TV husband a chance.

“That’s why it hasn’t worked,” she told him.

During the round of questions with New Idea, she also shared that doesn’t hold grudges and forgives, but doesn’t forget.

She also revealed that she doesn’t bring up past grievances during an argument.

“I think if you’ve agreed to move on, you move on,” she stated.

Bec made some interesting confessions during her round of I Do/I Don’t with New Idea. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When asked if she procrastinates, she said she doesn’t, doesn’t get hangry, or hogs the blanket.

She also revealed that she does impulse buy.

“Every day, I’ve got to shop,” she confessed. “It’s bad, like I love to shop.”