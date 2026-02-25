MAFS bride Bec weeps as she apologises for THAT dinner party outburst: “It was the ugliest side of me”

Bec Zaharia broke down in tears as she issued a grovelling apology for her outburst at the Married At First Sight dinner party.

On Wednesday, February 25, Bec caused controversy on the Channel Nine show when she took aim at the cast amid her feud with Gia Fleur.

She waded into Joel and Juliette’s relationship, as well as Grayson and Julia’s marriage, before getting into another blazing row with Gia.

After the shocking scenes, Bec appeared on Stan’s spin-off show, MAFS: After The Dinner Party, to apologise for her conduct, admitting it was “disgusting”.

“I don’t want to come on here and make excuses for my behaviour, that’s not what I’m about,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Bec Zaharia has broken down in tears as she apologised for her dinner party rant. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I’ve done a lot of growing since then, but I know that people are going to see that as this toxic, crazy woman coming in, but I look at myself and just see how hurt I was in that moment.”

Explaining why she lashed out at the other couples, a tearful Bec admitted she was very “hurt” and criticised others rather than addressing the issues in her own relationship with Danny Hewitt.

“I came in there, and I was hurt. It was just quintessential deflection,” she said.

“I thought, if I can prove that she’s lying about these things and she’s lied about my husband, and then I can prove his trust.”

“I was desperately trying to save this relationship, and instead of going in and having a conversation like an adult, not like a feral, I went in and just attacked anyone who looked at me,” she added.

Bec said she was “drowning” after Gia’s accusation that Danny said she was his “type” over Bec, but conceded that the way she behaved was “disgusting”.

“The way I behaved at that dinner party was unacceptable,” she said.

Host Laura Byrne asked her if she is “embarrassed” watching the scenes back now, to which Bec replied that she was “mortified”.

Bec erupted at the couples at the latest dinner party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Do you think that I watch this dinner party and think, good on you Bec? I think I’ve embarrassed myself, my family, my friends, the show, it’s mortifying,” she added.

Bec admitted that she wishes she had told her fellow brides how she was feeling and leant on them for support instead of lashing out.

“It was the ugliest side of me,” she added.

Danny’s reaction to Bec’s outburst wasn’t shown on screen, but Bec claimed he told her, “well, I told you he wanted a ride or die” upon their return home.

Bec also broke her silence on whether she believes Danny actually commented on Gia being “his type”, which he has repeatedly denied.

“I think Danny said ‘things are going OK with Bec, but you know maybe not my type’,” she said.

“Whether physically or I’m quite brash sometimes, whatever it may be. I think that he said something to that effect, and Gia went ‘well, he must want me’, and that’s where it came from.”

Her rivalry with Gia Fleur hit breaking point. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What did Bec say at the dinner party?

Bec went head-to-head with Gia at the dinner party as she tried to call out her rival for being a “liar”.

“I know that you thought we were going to be friends, but I’m actually pretty unhappy,” Bec told Gia.

She then accused Gia of saying that bisexual bride, Julia Vogl, told her that she “wishes she’d been matched with a woman”.

“I didn’t say that, I did not say that,” Gia insisted.

Scott McCristal angrily stared at Bec over the table, prompting her to yell, “Stare at me with your evil eyes!”

She then slammed the table and demanded that the table “listen” to her, heaping the criticism on Gia and Scott.

“You’re going around, dropping bombs in people’s relationships, but actually, what you’re doing is making a fool of yourself,” she told them.

However, the experts pointed out that Bec’s remark was hypocritical, given she had been doing the same thing to the other couples.

Bec had previously slammed Joel and Julia, sparking outrage from the group as she stirred up drama at the dinner party.

Read all of Bec’s dinner party outburst here.