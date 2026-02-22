EXCLUSIVE: Why MAFS groom Luke was left “traumatised” by the experiment

NEED TO KNOW MAFS groom Luke Fourniotis is married to Mel Akaby in the show.

As the nastiness among the Married At First Sight women exploded last week, one of the show’s favourite grooms says he’s also been left “traumatised” by his treatment by fellow cast members.

In an emotional, exclusive sit-down with New Idea, Luke Fourniotis says he first noticed a marked shift in how his castmates treated him after the recent Red Flag, Green Flag task.

The a 30-year-old farmer is married to Mel Akbay, 28.

Why did the cast turn on MAFS groom Luke?

Recalling the tense time during filming, Luke says, “I remember, the following day, like, not getting the same reception from some of the other women in the experiment that I had previously. I was like, ‘What’s going on? What have I done?’ I was given the cold shoulder.”

Now that Luke has seen the episode air, and learnt what Mel had said about him and their, at the time, non-existent connection, he says their behaviour “all makes sense now”.

He adds though, that the cast “turning on him” made him “feel so upset”.

What brought MAFS groom Luke to tears

So much so, Luke took some time away from his phone and social media, to regroup and focus on his confidence after those episodes aired.

“It was a horrible feeling,” he tells us.

Tearfully, he adds, “It was just horrible when, at that time, you’re trying so hard to put your best foot forward with your bride, and be the best person you can be for someone, and then you hear that they’ve said horrible stuff behind your back and that stuff is not even true. I actually can’t explain the feeling.”

Fans called for MAFS groom Luke to be matched with new bride

At the time, the public called for Luke to be matched with another bride, or even cast on a future season of Farmer Wants A Wife, if his MAFS marriage doesn’t work out – which he laughs off as a possibility.

Thankfully, after some tough talks from both her fellow brides and the MAFS experts, Mel has now opted to put more effort into her marriage to Luke.

They are currently, on air, in a good place in their relationship.

“It’s been a real journey so far,” Luke says.

“It’s been traumatic at times, both in terms of my experience on the show and what’s gone on around me in the experiment – but the public support I’ve had so far, especially, has been so validating.”