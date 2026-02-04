Are Married At First Sight’s Bec and Danny still together after THAT honeymoon bombshell?

Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt’s marriage got off to a rocky start on Married At First Sight, and things only worsened during their honeymoon.

The couple tied the knot at first sight on Wednesday, February 4, but Bec, 35, was left in floods of tears during the vows.

She was left questioning Danny’s intentions after he made mention of going to prison in his vows and mentioned being the “wild one” when he wa younger.

“I’m looking for a Bonnie and Clyde type of love. With that being said, if I ever get locked up in prison, I’d like you to bail me out,” he quipped in his speech.

While Danny’s friends erupted into laughter, Bec was left looking unimpressed and admitted that she didn’t want to be with a party boy.

MAFS couple Danny and Bec’s marriage already seems to be on the rocks. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Um, he seems like a really lovely guy, but I’m a bit nervous to be honest with you,” she said to camera.

“He made mention in his vows of ‘if he gets arrested’, I know I can be quite wild and fun, but I really want to settle down, so it makes me worry. I want to be matched with someone who is serious about being with their forever person, not someone that’s out, getting hammered, acting a fool to the point of getting arrested.”

“I don’t think I’m a 10/10 by any means, at all, but I definitely walk through life now feeling I’m beautiful, and I’ve never felt beautiful before.”

“I’ve given up everything, everything, everything, and you’re making mention of getting arrested in your vows? F*** that man,” she added.

In another awkward moment, Bec was also shocked after discovering Danny’s best man was Will Parfitt, a Channing Tatum lookalike and stripper.

“Have you seen that stripper that’s making heaps of money?” she asked him after remarking that he looked like Channing Tatum, prompting him to confirm that was him.

“You slept with my friend the other night,” she then revealed. “I heard you didn’t ring her after, so.”

Will was left scrambling after the grilling, and Bec admitted that it made her question Danny’s intentions, imagining he went out partying every weekend with Will, calling it “bulls***”.

Bec was left devastated after Danny said there was no chemistry. (Credit: Channel Nine)

She was left in floods of tears after the wedding as she questioned whether Danny, 34, was going to be her perfect match.

However, the ice began to thaw at their reception, where they spent more time together, and he spoke kindly to her family and friends.

“I feel bad, I thought you were a party animal, but you’ve really changed my mind, so I’m sorry,” she confessed.

Sparks began to fly, and they got intimate on the first night of their honeymoon, but Danny then dropped the bombshell that he didn’t feel any chemistry between them.

After Bec sensed Danny pulling back from her, she spoke to him about their relationship, which led to him revealing he viewed her more as a “friend”.

Through tears, Bec said in a confessional, “It’s just really hard to face that, feeling undesired. That’s how I feel, I feel unattractive, I don’t want to feel that way.”

Bec has been open about her struggles with her body image and weight loss journey, admitting that Danny’s remarks saw her take a “step back” in her self-love.

A teaser clip for Thursday’s episode then saw Bec shockingly accuse Danny of staring at another girl “all day” as things look set to go from bad to worse for the couple.

So, will they manage to overcome their string of early difficulties in their marriage? Tune in to find out.