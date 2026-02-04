Who is Will Parfitt? Meet the Channing Tatum lookalike who stole the show at a MAFS wedding

Married At First Sight usually puts its brides and grooms front and centre, but it was actually the best man who captured attention at one wedding.

Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt said “I do” on Wednesday, February 4, but best man Will Parfitt caused quite a stir during the ceremony.

Upon entering the venue, Bec’s bridesmaids appeared to recognise him immediately, speculating that he looked like a well-known male entertainer.

And they were correct! Will has made a career for himself as a male entertainer, becoming a social media sensation for his uncanny resemblance to Channing Tatum.

Best man Will Parfitt caused a stir on MAFS for his career. (Credit: Instagram)

Walking down the aisle, Bec, 35, had the same realisation, commenting that he looked like the Hollywood megastar.

“Has anyone ever told you that you look like Channing Tatum? Have you seen that stripper that’s making heaps of money?” she asked him, not realising he was the same person.

In an awkward moment, she then revealed, “You slept with my friend the other night! I heard you didn’t ring her after, so.”

However, Will took it well and said she would need the same level of “banter” to keep up with her groom, Danny.

So who is Will, and why is he famous?

Read on to find out.

Will (right) has garnered worldwide attention for resembling Channing Tatum (left). (Credit: Getty/Instagram)

Who is Channing Tatum lookalike Will Parfitt?

Will was born in London but moved to Australia in 2012 with Danny, who is now taking part in the 2026 series of MAFS.

He has been living in Melbourne for more than 10 years and has gained worldwide fame for his uncanny resemblance to Channing Tatum.

Will has garnered more than 9million followers on TikTok and 3million on Instagram, sharing videos showcasing his doppelganger looks.

“TikTok has made the Channing Tatum comparisons go even further. I think every second comment on my TikTok is Channing Tatum,” he told Digital Journal in 2021.

“It’s a bit of a compliment, so I can’t complain.”

In another similarity, Will works for the Magic Men show as a stripper, no doubt channelling Channing’s character, Magic Mike.

He has travelled all around Australia performing and is set to head out on a European tour with Magic Men in April.

“The whole performing thing has come along quite far,” he said. “I used to perform for a small little club, and now I am performing for an audience of thousands of people.”