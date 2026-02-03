Married At First Sight groom will be forced to LEAVE show in shocking twist

Married At First Sight‘s 2026 series has already raised eyebrows with some controversial characters.

And it appears that one isn’t set to last long, with a groom allegedly set to leave the show in a matter of days in a shocking twist.

According to the MAFS Funny podcast, Chris Nield will be making an early exit after something “big” happens off camera.

Within 48 hours of the unexpected moment, the groom was sent packing, it has been claimed.

It has been claimed that Chris Nield will be forced to leave MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Well, the good news for you is, and again, spoiler alert, he’s not going to be on the show for very long, I think two weeks at best,” host Josh Fox claimed.

“There is a big thing that happens. And at one point, she was like, ‘Nope, see ya’. And yeah, [she] flew home, but then she came back.”

He alleged that a “big thing that happened off camera, that basically changed everything, and he was made to leave within 48 hours of that thing happening”.

Chris has already caused quite a stir on MAFS with his shocking audition tape comments.

When asked what his “turn-offs” were, he replied, “Fake tan, needy and fat people.”

He then doubled down at the bucks party, where he told his fellow grooms that looks were “massive” to him.

Chris, 31, was then asked what his “dealbreaker” was, prompting him to reply, “Overweight. It can be harsh, but I’m not afraid to say it.”

Chris has already sparked outrage with his “fatphobic” comments. (Credit: Channel Nine)

His comments sparked outrage from shocked viewers, while 2025 MAFS bride Katie Johnston also piled on the criticism.

Katie slammed Channel Nine for casting Chris on the show, and expressed her sympathy for the bride he will be matched with.

“What people like this do to others, and if it’s knowingly done to others, which it is, whether she’s curvy or not, tall or short, blonde or brunette or redhead, it’s not that that matters,” she said.

“So, you tell me, where’s the duty of care there? This is a letter to the bride of that person; it’s not your fault, and you don’t deserve that. You’ve been put in harm’s way intentionally for views and advertising spend, and you’re not deserving of that.”