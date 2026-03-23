Juliette reveals why she was REALLY snubbed from Gia’s birthday celebration

When it comes to Married at First Sight friendships, Gia Fleur and Juliette Chae seemed thick as thieves, until they weren’t.

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Throughout the experiment, Juliette’s loyalty to the controversial bride raised eyebrows, especially when the contestants accused her of being Gia’s mouthpiece.

Even though Juliette made a dramatic exit after Gia didn’t stand up for her when she exposed Bec’s messages to Alissa, she has revealed where she stands with the mother of one.

Find out below.

Juliette and Gia were best friends during the MAFS experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Are Gia and Juliette from MAFS friends?

Juliette revealed that she had been in contact with Gia after the experiment and said she was ” got disinvited” from Gia’s 36th birthday bash.

Instead, fans were left scratching their heads when they saw Gia’s on-screen nemesis, Bec Zacharia, at the party instead of Juliette.

“I [initially] got invited, like late notice I think as well. And then, because Bec was there, she told me that she didn’t want me there ’cause Bec’s gonna be there. And I said, ‘Fair enough’,” she told the Daily Mail.

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She then went into further details about why her invite was revoked.

Juliette explained that she had a friend’s birthday that night, so she did not feel overly fussed about the snub.

Juliette revealed why she was uninvited to Gia’s party, but her TV rival, Bec, was there instead. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“She begged and was like, can you do a like of an appearance? And I was like, sure,” she continued.

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“Then she texted again and said that she just didn’t think it was the right move because she thought she didn’t wanna have another dinner party happen again.”

Even though she said it was “fair enough” and that she probably wouldn’t want to be in the same room as the Adelaide bride, she thought that Gia got “swept up”.

“Yeah, you would think she’d have invited me, for sure,” the 27-year-old continued.

“But I think Gia got really swept up in trying to be friends with Bec again.

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“And Bec probably didn’t want me there and was like, if you want me there, Julie’s not gonna be there. And so she just probably folded for that.”

Juliette explained that Gia has apologised to her “multiple times”.

Gia left Juliette out to dry at her final commitment ceremony. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The ultimate betrayal

Her confession came days after Gia was exposed for leaving Juliette out to dry, and she told Bec about Juliette’s plans to expose her.

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In unseen footage on Stan’s After the Dinner Party series, Gia encouraged Juliette to reveal the screenshots before the commitment ceremony even began.

They then showed a conversation between Bec and Gia that took place five days later, in which Gia revealed Juliette’s plans, claiming she had just learned of them.

“I don’t know if she is…I’m just saying…I’m actually doing something nice right now,” Gia consoled after Bec started panicking.

Then, an unseen conversation was seen between Gia and Juliette, where Gia initially claimed that production told Bec about the messages, but she later admitted that it was her.

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“Yeah, why did you do that though?” Juliette vented. “That was… That’s my saving grace. She doesn’t know I have that.”

But that wasn’t all. Finally, the series unveiled a conversation between Gia and Chris that was left on the cutting room floor, where she said he shouldn’t back Juliette, because it was a “losing battle”.