EXCLUSIVE: The “X-Rated” secret that led to MAFs favourites David and Alissa calling it quits

Married at First Sight bride Alissa Fay is bracing herself for what viewers will and won’t see of her relationship with David Momoh.

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Viewers are about to witness the dramatic downfall of Alissa and David’s relationship, but insiders say the real reason behind their split is far more scandalous than what will make it to air.

Find out what we know below.

Sources claim that Alissa is worried about how her relationship with David will unfold on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are David and Alissa from MAFS still together?

According to sources close to the production, Alissa has been left “terrified” about how her storyline will play out on screen as the experiment reaches its breaking point.

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“She’s incredibly anxious about what viewers might think of her,” an insider tells New Idea. “There were some very X-rated moments during the relationship that she’s desperate to keep off television.”

While producers are understood to be leaving the more explicit details on the cutting room floor, the emotional fallout between the couple will still take centre stage.

Alissa and David have been one of the strongest pairings. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Why did David and Alissa split?

Instead, viewers will see the relationship implode after David confesses that he hasn’t truly been himself during the entire experiment. A revelation that completely shatters Alissa’s trust.

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“That comment changed everything,” the source explains. “For Alissa, it confirmed her worst fears that she didn’t really know who David was.”

The admission reportedly sends the TV bride spiralling, leading to a dramatic decision that signals the beginning of the end.

“Alissa ends up moving out of the apartment,” the insider reveals. “She feels like the entire relationship has been built on something fake, and she just can’t continue.”

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Behind the scenes, however, Alissa is said to be deeply worried about how audiences will interpret the situation.

“She knows the show can only tell part of the story,” the source says. “But she’s scared that the narrative will make her look paranoid or over-emotional when there was actually a lot more going on.”

As the season heads towards its explosive final weeks, insiders say Alissa is preparing herself for the public reaction.

“Reality TV can be brutal,” the source adds. “She just hopes viewers understand that what they’re seeing isn’t the full picture.”

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One inside source told New Idea that when Alissa and David’s relationship finally collapses on screen, it will be one of the season’s most talked-about breakups.