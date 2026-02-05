EXCLUSIVE: Adelaide locals share secret about Married at First Sight bride Alissa

She’s tipped to be one of this season’s most talked-about brides but insiders are asking whether Alissa Faye’s decision to walk down the aisle on Married At First Sight may have had far less to do with love and far more to do with fame.

As the season unfolds, whispers out of Adelaide suggest that Alissa’s heart may have never been fully in the experiment, with many convinced she entered the show with one foot firmly planted in her past and her eye firmly on what was to come next.

“It caused a massive stir when people found out Alissa was going on the show,” a source close to the bride alleges to New Idea. “Everyone in Adelaide thought she and Will were still together.”

According to insiders, Alissa’s long-term relationship with ex-boyfriend Will Giles was no secret, with the pair well known across South Australia’s social scene.

“People were doing double takes,” the source alleges, even though they’d broken up. “They’d only just been seen together not long before news broke she was joining MAFS.”

At the time of publication, Will still has photos of them together on Instagram.

Now, rumours are swirling that Alissa’s reality TV stint may have been carefully calculated. With whispers claiming she planned to reunite with Will once filming wrapped, or even before that.

Alissa and David had a rocky start on MAFS, but are now bonding as a couple. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Do Alissa and David stay together on Married at First Sight?

Fuel has only been added to the fire following claims that Alissa leaves the experiment mid-season, returning home to Adelaide.

“The timing raised eyebrows,” the insider claims.

Will, who brands himself online as “The Millennial Marketer,” boasts a growing social media following and works in digital marketing. Something locals say immediately sparked suspicion.

The source claims that “a lot of people” might question if this was “about boosting profiles.

“It feels very strategic,” they continue to allege.

Behind the scenes, Alissa has also reportedly rubbed fellow cast members the wrong way, with insiders alleging she’s already snubbed previous MAFS stars and been openly talking about brand endorsements she’s supposedly locked in. Despite the season only just beginning.

“She’s been telling people deals are already done,” a production source reveals. “It hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Alissa raised eyebrows with her infamous stunt during hr TV wedding. (Credit: Channel Nine )

What happens between Alissa and David on Married at First Sight?

Meanwhile, Alissa’s on-screen husband, David Momoh, is said to have been doomed from the start.

Famously, on their wedding day, Alissa tearfully told David she could not marry him, but then said he had to get down on one knee first and propose before she could do so.

After going back and forth, he eventually did it, which rubbed his loved ones the wrong way.

While they have moved past it and sparks are flying on their honeymoon, the source has doubts.

“I don’t think David ever stood a chance,” the source admits. “It always felt like Alissa’s focus was elsewhere. On life after the show.”

Friends now claim that the end goal was simple. Increased exposure, bigger platforms and a clean return to her old life once the cameras stopped rolling.

“Time will tell!” Added one of her fellow participants.

Insiders even allege the show’s relationship experts weren’t entirely convinced by Alissa’s motivations either.

“The experts were onto it,” the source claims. “They kept questioning who she really was and what she actually wanted.”

Which now leaves viewers asking the biggest question of the season: Was Alissa ever genuinely looking for love, or was MAFS always just a stepping stone to fame?

With Adelaide buzzing, cast tensions brewing and rumours of a post-show reunion allegedly refusing to die down, Alissa’s storyline is shaping up to be one of the most controversial arcs of the series.

And if insiders turn out to be right, the biggest twist might not happen on screen but after she walks away.

