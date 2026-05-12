Cody Simpson reveals “serious” health issue and surgery fears: “It’s time I share”

Cody Simpson has shared a health update with his fans after being forced to cancel a string of TV appearances.

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The singer, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, to reveal he has suffered a serious “haemorrhage” on his vocal cords.

A vocal cord haemorrhage is a sudden bleeding into the vocal fold tissue, usually caused by severe voice strain and requires immediate voice rest.

Cody admitted he wanted to keep the news “private” but decided to speak out after being forced to cancel a string of TV and radio performances.

“Hey guys. I originally thought I could keep this private but it’s come time I share what I’ve been going through,” he penned.

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Cody Simpson has shared a health update with his fans. (Credit: Instagram)

“Just over a month ago we discovered a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords. It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had.

“Assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing. I’ve now been on and off vocal rest for weeks, cancelling TV and radio performances for Baby Blue in the process.”

Cody explained that he is not allowed to sing for the next two weeks and is hoping to avoid vocal cord surgery.

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“This has also affected my ability to complete the album and polish up the next singles,” he continued.

“I’ve just been prescribed another 2 weeks of silence in hopes of avoiding a surgery which demands a much longer recovery process.

“I’m back in the studio now writing strictly as a lyricist on mute with my collaborators, and hearing/writing my vocal melodies on my guitar (which I will eventually replace with my voice when I’m able to). Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

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“I’d like to bring you on the journey. I’ve been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good. In the meantime, should I start sharing some of what I’ve already finished? – Cody.”

It is a devastating blow to Cody, who returned to music in March with a double single, Baby Blue / When It Comes To Loving You, but he has now been forced to put his album on hold.

He has returned to singing after pursuing his childhood dream of competitive swimming; however, he sadly fell short of making the 2024 Paris Olympic team.

It comes after Cody and Emma McKeon split after four years together. (Credit: Getty)

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It has been a turbulent few months for Cody, who also separated from his girlfriend, Emma McKeon, at the end of 2025.

In February, Confidential broke the news that the couple had called it quits after four years together.

“It is amicable, they are still really good friends,” a source close to the pair told the publication on February 25.

Since then, Cody has moved on with American influencer Adelia Clark.

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In March, they were spotted arm-in-arm leaving a Los Angeles coffee shop together, looking every inch the new couple.

It is not known exactly how they met or when they started dating, but it’s clear things are going well between the pair.

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