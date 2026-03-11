Cody Simpson goes public with new romance after split with Emma McKeon

Cody Simpson has wasted no time moving on after his split with Emma McKeon.

The 29-year-old Australian singer has jumped straight into a new romance with American influencer Adelia Clark.

Cody Simpson gets close to Adelia Clark after his split from Emma McKeon a few months ago. (Credit: The Image Direct)

The loved-up pair were spotted leaving a Los Angeles coffee shop together, arms around each other, enjoying their blossoming romance.

In the photos, the pair look relaxed and happy — Cody casual in a cap and sunglasses, the two strolling closely together.

Adelia is an LA-based beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content creator.

While Cody has been spending extended time in LA recently, throwing himself into his music career and new projects following his split from Olympic swimmer Emma.

The 29-year-old Australian singer and the influencer left an LA coffee shop with their arms around each other. (Credit: The Image Direct)

Cody, who also famously dated Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner, was with Emma for four years.

The couple went public in July 2022 ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Barcelona, and shared several relationship updates to their social media accounts, celebrating exciting milestones together.

Cody supported Emma at the Marie Claire Women of the Year Awards for 2024 on November 13, where she was nominated for, and won ‘Icon of the Year’.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the evening, Emma described it as “unforgettable” and “surreal” to win.

Cody and Emma attended the Marie Claire Women Of The Year Awards 2024. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

“Being surrounded by so many extraordinary women making such a powerful impact left me deeply inspired. I’m also very lucky to have my man beside me every step of the way,” she penned at the time.

In an interview with Marie Claire on the evening, Cody said it was “an absolute honour” to stand by Emma’s side.

News of their split broke in February, with a source close to the pair confirming to Confidential that the couple had called it quits in late 2025.

“It is amicable, they are still really good friends,” the source said at the time.

