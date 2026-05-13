The Block 2025 star Robby Lippett shares exciting family update

The Block 2025 fan favourite, Robby Lippett, has revealed that he is expecting a second baby with his partner, Alyssa Bennett.

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The reality star announced the news on May 12 via Instagram.

“Brooks’ bestie is arriving in October 🤍,” he wrote, accompanied by two adorable photos of his son Brooks wearing a jumper that read “Big Bro Club”.

Both pictures feature ultrasound photos, which Brooks hugs in the second picture.

Their Block co-stars were quick to rush to the comment section to share their congratulations.

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“Oh yeah he is. ❤️❤️❤️,” his best mate Mat Johnson wrote.

“😍 huge congratulations guys xx,” 2025 star Emma Cox said, who welcomed her son, Bailey, before the infamous auction with her husband, Ben Cox.

2013 winners Alisa and Lysandra also wrote, “Congrats guys! Wonderful news 💙💕”.

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Robby and Alyssa welcomed their son, Brooks into the world in September 2024.

While the barber and businessman filmed the 2025 season, his son was just a baby.

During the season, he said leaving him and his partner behind was ” one of the hardest things” he’d ever done.

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While he was gone, Brooks said his first word, which was “dad”, which Robby didn’t get to see for himself.

Robby said it was hard leaving his family behind while he competed on The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

“It would have been great to see that,” Robby tearfully said to the camera.

Even though they visited, he said that being away from them for an extended period was tough, but he was thankful to have his best friend by his side.

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“Yes, we miss our family, yes, I miss Brooks and my partner, and you miss your family, but you know, Mat and I are a family,” Robby said during the show.

“We’re two best mates, we’re always by each other’s side. We’ve been through some s**t, we’ve had a lot of fun, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Sadly, their home was passed in at the 2025 auction and is yet to be sold.

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