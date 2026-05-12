Chris Hemsworth’s twins enter the family business with Hollywood debut

Chris Hemsworth’s twin sons enter the family business with Hollywood debut!

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Move over, Thor — there are two new Hemsworths ready for their close-up.

Chris Hemsworth’s twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 12, have made their screen debut alongside their mum Elsa Pataky in her new Spanish-language thriller series The Tribute.

The boys play the sons of Elsa’s character in the eight-part series about a powerful dynasty with dark secrets — and by all accounts, they were naturals.

“They’re mini clones of their dad, and they have every intention of growing up to be a world-famous hero like him,” an insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

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“They go to the gym with him, surf with him — they even eat the same as their dad. Elsa thinks it’s hilarious to see two miniature versions of Chris, and she’s very proud of them. She’s been showing them the basics of acting.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky pose with children Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth in London, England. (Credit: Getty Images)

Elsa, 49 — who serves as executive producer on the series — revealed the casting of her boys was actually a last-minute decision born out of necessity.

“The director said we had to shut down the production in Spain, and we were not going to pay for everybody to go to Australia,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

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“I said, ‘No problem, we’ll do it. I’ll get my husband, I’ll get my kids, and get my brother behind the camera.’ We shot it very simply, with one camera. Of course, Chris was there, and it was close to my house. It’s a little surprise. And it’s so unexpected.”

Elsa said the boys took to it effortlessly.

“They had never done anything with lines before, but it was a very easy sequence because they were playing my sons. They loved it because they’re always on set.”

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Elsa and her twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, are very close. (Credit: Instagram)

How many children does Chris Hemsworth have?

Chris and Elsa, who married in 2010, have three children together — daughter India Rose, 14, and twin boys Tristan and Sasha, 12.

The family relocated from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in 2015, with Chris citing the pressure of Hollywood life as a driving force behind the move.

“We’d come home and paparazzi and all the trappings of living in that space,” the 42-year-old dad told the SmartLess podcast earlier this year.

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Parenthood has only deepened his love for Elsa.

“Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her,” he told WHO in the past. “Once we had kids, we were like, ‘We’re in it, this is it.'”

Chris’ daughter’s desire for privacy

India Rose Hemsworth has already followed her dad onto the big screen, appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022 and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in 2024.

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But unlike her brothers, who are happy in the spotlight, India prefers to keep a low profile. Elsa has revealed that her daughter made the decision herself not to attend public events or court attention.

“She likes discretion,” Elsa told La Vanguardia. “She decided on her own that she doesn’t want to appear in public, attract attention, or have people talk about her.”

India is instead passionate about horses and has a refreshingly unbothered attitude to the trappings of celebrity life.

Fashion, red carpets and glamour events are simply not her thing.

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Chris and Elsa’s daughter, India, prefers to stay out of the spotlight. (Credit: Instagram)

What is the age gap between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth?

Elsa is seven years older than Chris — she is 49 and he is 42.

The pair met in 2010 and married just three months later, a whirlwind romance that has clearly stood the test of time.

“From the first time we met, we just made sense,” Chris told ELLE.

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“She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humour and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with.”