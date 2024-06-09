The biggest hurdle Chris and Elsa have faced in their relationship

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage has come under the microscope after a past interview detailing their relationship struggles has resurfaced.

It defies the picture-perfect family image the couple have steadfastly presented in more recent years.

“She put aside her own dreams to support mine,” Chris says of his wife Elsa. (Credit: Instagram)

Back in 2018, Elsa candidly told Vogue Australia that she’d initially doubted the survival of her whirlwind marriage to the Hollywood movie star.

In the interview, the Spanish actress and model recalled that the pair were set up by their agent in 2010 and married just three months later.

“It was beautiful in the beginning,” Elsa, 47, said. “When I met him, he wasn’t known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I’ve been sharing that too.”

Chris and Elsa have admitted that their marriage isn’t always easy. (Credit: Getty)

The Fast and Furious actress added that the speed at which they started a family alongside Chris’ quick transition from local TV actor to international film star put their fledgling marriage under strain.

“We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids,” Elsa revealed.

“It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Elsa’s comments to resurface amid the poor box-office reception to Chris’ latest movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Despite receiving positive critical reviews, that hasn’t been reflected in its takings after the blockbuster movie pulled in a disappointing $48 million in its US opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With the movie said to have been made on a $252 million production budget, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest box-office bombs of the year.

Elsa often stays at home in Byron Bay with the kids when Chris is filming. (Credit: Getty)

But the underwhelming result hasn’t dampened Chris’ shine in Hollywood for now, with the beloved Aussie actor recently honoured with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Thor star’s family were by his side at the prestigious ceremony as Chris made special mention of Elsa’s support throughout his journey to the top of Hollywood.

“I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive,” Chris, 40, said.

The family (minus India Rose) poses alongside Chris’ new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Tellingly, the Marvel star also alluded to the difficult times in their relationship as well as the sacrifices Elsa had made.

“And it doesn’t get lost on me that [Elsa] put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt,” Chris confirmed.

The star concluded: “The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you.”