Liam Hemsworth’s “sacred” bond with Gabriella Brooks after “conflict” with Miley 

It’s been a decidedly low-key romance as far as celebrity relationships go – and when Liam Hemsworth and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks finally revealed they were getting married, they did it in a suitably understated style.

The announcement photo shared to Liam’s Instagram page was black and white, and a little bit grainy. It showed a pouting Gabriella draped around Liam’s neck, with a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

The caption? A single white love heart.

It’s perhaps understandable that the duo were never going to make a song and dance about their happy news publicly.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged. (Credit: Getty)

Liam’s post quickly racked up a string of comments bringing up his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, and the public scrutiny the younger brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth endured during his brief marriage to the singer was immense.

But when Liam closed the door on that chapter of his life, he did it with the same desire for privacy.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the star wrote as he revealed the news on Instagram in August 2019.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love,” he concluded.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split two months after this photo was taken. (Credit: Getty)

What happened between Miley and Liam?

Liam has remained tight-lipped on what happened between the pair ever since, although in an interview with the Howard Stern Show in 2020, Miley said losing her house in the Malibu wildfires while she and Liam were engaged impacted their relationship.

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was him and me,” she told the show at the time.

“And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

In the same interview, she admitted “there was too much conflict” in their union.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Four months after announcing his split with Miley, in December 2019, Liam would be spotted with Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay.

Matty Healy and Gabriella Brooks during The BRIT Awards in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

What does Gabriella Brooks do for work?

Gabriella – an Australian model who has worked with Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Valentino – had previously been in a long-term relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, with the pair breaking up in late 2019.

She wasn’t single for long, though, because by January 2020, things between her and Liam were reportedly “getting serious”.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source told People. “Liam has been in a great mood.”

The insider said Gabriella had written the rest of the Hemsworth family, and that she and Liam enjoyed similar interests, like exercising and surfing.

Are Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks still together?

Today, Gabriella and Liam are stronger than ever, and it is perhaps in part due to a shared desire not to have their private life played out in the public arena.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” the model told Stellar Magazine in 2021.

“And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”

“I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me …” she added, before describing Liam as “great”.

“[The Hemsworths] are great,” she said. “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

In late 2023, Gabriella gave a rare interview to Harper’s Bazaar, in which she opened up about the year she’d had.

“I’ve been so lucky this year,” she told the outlet. “But I think the highlight is always coming home. I’ve enjoyed every minute of all of the travel, but there’s something so special about that feeling when you get off the plane and you’re home.”

In the same interview, Gabriella gave an insight into the everyday things she enjoyed doing – including camping trips with those close to her.

“I’ve been going camping a lot lately,” she told the magazine, “and that’s been really special. It was a nice contrast to [go from] the adrenaline and the chaos of Fashion Week to camping and switching off my phone and just being really present.

“It’s always quite last minute. Just [at] a national park and a few hours’ drive from wherever I am. It’s been really nice to be off the grid — and to have no cell service is quite a treat.”

