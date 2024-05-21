Content Warning: This article discusses the topic of miscarriage which may be triggering for some readers.

Teresa Palmer is an Australian icon. The actress has starred in hit films such as Warm Bodies, Lights Out, Hacksaw Bridge, and Berlin… but this isn’t all she is capable of.

Despite being a Hollywood star, her main focus is being a mum to her five adorable kids, and as a loving wife to her husband and fellow actor Mark Webber.

However, it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies for the family… The dedicated mother took to Instagram on May 10, 2024, to open up about the pregnancy loss of her fifth child.

The 38-year-old shared a video to the social platform revealing the various emotional stages she went through from finding out she was pregnant to processing the pain and grief of losing her child.

The actress further opened up about her traumatic experience in the caption.

“It feels really good to be able to share my story 👼 Honoured and grateful to have been able to carry this little soul, my fifth baby, in my heart and body for the past three months,” she wrote.

“Sometimes in life things happen that we just don’t understand. Brimming with gratitude for my people who have held me close during this time.

“To anyone who knows the pain of pregnancy loss, sending you immense love.”

The family had a happy start to 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Teresa has four children with Mark: Bodhi, Forest, Poet, and Prairie. She is also a stepmother to Mark’s son, Isaac. Though the Adelaide-born star was not public with her fifth pregnancy at the time, this is the second time she has opened up about pregnancy loss.

In a chat on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast in 2020, Teresa revealed she had suffered an early pregnancy loss back in August 2015.

Thankfully, Teresa has a supportive husband and a beautiful family to surround and comfort her during these difficult times.

Keep scrolling to learn all about Teresa Palmer’s family…

(Credit: Instagram)

Who is Teresa Palmer married to?

Teresa met her husband Mark Webber in September 2012 and by August 2013, the couple were both engaged and expecting their first child together. Mark is a popular American actor, known for his roles in the films Snow Day, The Laramie Project, Weapons, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Their wedding was held on December 21, 2013, at a stunning private house in Punta Minta, Mexico, overlooking the ocean.

Teresa was pregnant with her firstborn at the time of the wedding, however, Mark already had a son from his previous marriage. Mark’s son served as the ring bearer at their ceremony.

In December 2023, Teresa and Mark celebrate 10 years of marriage; Teresa took to Instagram with a sweet message.

“10 years of marriage. The magic. The dreams. The babies. The places. The adventure. The creations. The connection. The growth. The goals. The life force,” she wrote.

“I love you, I love you, I love you. Anything is possible with you.

“Happy ten years of this incredible life together. ✨ My soul mate ✨ Happy 10-year wedding anniversary Mark Allen Webber.”

Mark commented on the post saying, “Time stood still for a moment tonight, looking into your eyes. I saw it all. Everything before and everything to come. Together. Forever…”

(Credit: Instagram)

Who are Teresa Palmer’s children?

Teresa shares two sons and two daughters with Mark as well as being a stepmother to Mark’s son from his previous marriage, Isaac Love.

Teresa and Mark had their first child, Bodhi Rain in February 2014. A couple of years later they welcomed their second child, Forest Sage.

Following the birth of their two sons, the couple became parents to their beautiful daughters Poet Lake, born in April 2019, and Prairie Moon, born in August 2021.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph back in 2022, Teresa spoke about her plans to have more children. “I would like to have a few more,” she said.

“On our first date, I told Mark I wanted six [children] and he said he also wanted six, so I am holding him to that number.

The couple loves to share photos to Instagram of their adorable children, giving us an insight into their blissful family life.

Isaac Love. (Credit: Instagram)

Isaac Love, 15

Isaac was born on May 29, 2008. Isaac’s parents, Mark and Frankie Shaw, split up shortly after Isaac was born. Back in 2016, Teresa spoke with The Courier Mail about the lengthy process of making friends with Mark’s ex-partner.

“We had to work at it but we now have this beautiful relationship where we literally co-parent,’’ Teresa said. “We always say [Isaac] gets double the amount of love.”

For Isaac’s 15th birthday, Mark shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about his love for his son. “Can’t believe you’re 15 already my boy,” he wrote.

“Walking around the Melrose flea market today (shopping on Melrose is our thing) I said thanks for hanging in Melrose with your parents and you said it’s all good ‘because you all are cool parents’ and it felt like the biggest compliment coming from you because you’re the epitome of cool.

“Not the arrogant jerk kinda of cool, but the humble effortless cool. The looking out for other people type of cool. The taking care of 4 younger siblings type of cool. The madly intelligent type of cool. The soft and sensitive type of cool. Happy birthday to the coolest person I know. I’m so lucky I get to be your dad. Love you beyond infinity.”

We don’t see as much of Isaac on their Instagram pages as the other kids, however, from this message alone we can tell just how great Isaac is. He must make the best big brother!

Bodhi Rain. (Credit: Instagram)

Bodhi Rain, 10

Bodhi was born on February 17, 2014. Bodhi is Teresa and Mark’s first child together and was the one who made Teresa a mother.

Now 10, Bodhi is “full of soul, depth, compassion and understanding well beyond [his] years.”

“It is one of the greatest privileges of my life getting to raise you, my boy,” Teresa wrote in an Instagram post in 2022.

For his ninth birthday, Mark shared some lovely words about his beloved son – giving fans an insight as to the type of person Bodhi is.

“Bodhi your outlook on life makes us all feel so good, your beautiful uplifting spirit washes over the whole family bringing us peace and pure joy,” he wrote.

His name has a beautiful meaning that Teresa revealed when she announced his birth. “Bodhi means ‘Enlightened one,’ Rain means ‘Abundant Blessings From Above’,” she shared.

Forest Sage. (Credit: Instagram)

Forest Sage, 7

Forest was born on December 17, 2016. On her seventh birthday, Teresa posted a beautiful message to Instagram.

“Forest Sage ~ you really are your namesake,” she wrote. “You recharge in nature & you feel things so deeply.”

“You’re so much like your dad, but with your own unique way of walking this world. You tread with tenderness, passion, joy, and inquisitiveness. Kids often, as nature intended, think of themselves and what serves them but you are always thinking of others, it blows us away how selfless you are.

“Sometimes we try and ‘fair things up’ but you don’t mind, you’re just so content as is. You remind us everyday of how to step into our Sage. Happy 7 years my beautiful, funny, sweet boy. We love you our Folly boy 🎂🎂😽😽.”

The whole family seems to be very close and the brothers appear to be very protective over their little sisters!

Poet Lake (Credit: Instagram)

Poet Lake, 5

Poet Lake was born on April 12, 2019. Poet was the couple’s first daughter and they were so happy and excited to welcome her into the world!

Following suit with the heartfelt birthday messages, Mark posted a lovely message to Instagram when Poet turned four. “Our sweet Lil P is 4 today,” he wrote. “You have the biggest heart and the biggest voice,” he wrote.

“You’re the sweet little mother of the family always looking out for everyone and you’re also the silliest.

“Here you are giving us four fierce poses while also trying to eat a cracker 🤭🥳.”

Teresa commented on the post: “With her packet of sandy corn chips at the beach 😂 she wasn’t giving them up for anything. Love her SO much.”

From what we’ve seen of Poet over their social media accounts, she is very silly and sassy!

Prairie Moon. (Credit: Instagram)

Prairie Moon, 2

Prairie Moon was born on August 17, 2021. Prairie is the most recent addition to the family and is the couple’s second daughter!

Mark has a tiny tattoo of Prairie’s name with a crescent moon behind his ear. The couple often call her “little magic”… the cutest nickname ever!

For her second birthday, both Teresa and Mark posted about the special day.

“Of course there was a new moon right before your birthday,” Mark wrote. “Happy TWO years old our lil Prairie Moon.”

“You took us all by surprise and you still surprise us everyday with your fiery strength, contagious smile and magical heart 🌝💓.”

“The sun came out and shined it’s goodness down on us all!” Teresa wrote.

“Such awesome friends showed up to celebrate you today Miss Moon! nothing like the chaos of a birthday party with sugar junkie kids running wild makes me happier, Legit!”

For her birthday party, the family went all out to celebrate. There were animals, face painting, vegan birthday cakes, beautiful decorations, and of course, booze and food for the adults. It definitely was a party to remember!

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the SANDS 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.