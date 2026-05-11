Delta Goodrem reveals the Hollywood celebrity who inspired her Eurovision bid

The countdown is on for Delta Goodrem to represent Australia on the Eurovision stage, and she has revealed more about how much this moment means to her.

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The song contest marks a pivotal moment for the singer-songwriter, who is following in the footsteps of her musical heroes.

“I mean, Olivia Newton-John has been on the Eurovision stage,” she told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“[And] we’ve had Celine Dion. [Those] two women are the biggest influences for me in music since I started.

Delta Goodrem has opened up about the women who have inspired her Eurovision journey. (Credit: Getty)

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“I think that’s pretty amazing to know that the two people who I love so dearly have both been a part of the Eurovision family.”

Throughout her career, Delta has been lucky enough to write songs for both women and also formed a strong bond with Olivia.

While millions of fans are excited to see her perform her hit Eclipse, an insider told New Idea that the odds might be against her.

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“She’s a little too perfect,” our source said, with concerns that “she is walking into a political minefield”.

Australia has been part of the European song contest since 2015, and sources say there’s an “unspoken rule” that the trophy stays in Europe.

“It’s a bit of a Mean Girls situation,” the insider claimed.

“The experts likely know Delta is the best vocalist in the race, but the politics are tricky.

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“There is a strong feeling that some would prefer to keep the trophy on the continent. They want a winner with history, not a girl from Sydney who’s doing it better than they are.”

Dami Im is known for achieving Australia’s highest Eurovision score. (Credit: Eurovision) (Credit: Eurovision)

Another source claimed that there would be drama if Australia won, because hosting would have to be given to another country.

“They love the Aussie energy, but they are terrified of the drama of Australia having to pick a host country,” the source continued.

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“It creates a massive power struggle behind the scenes about which European nation gets the gig. It’s a case of ‘you can play, but you can’t win’.”

Sources are concerned that Delta’s odds of winning the song contest are stacked against her. (Credit: Getty)

When and where is Eurovision 2026?

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria, in the Wiener Stadthalle arena.

In Australia, you can watch the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 12, followed by the second semi-final on Thursday, May 14.

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Delta will be the 11th performance in the second semi-final. She will sing after Denmark and before Ukraine.

The top 10 countries from each semi-final will be determined by public votes and jury votes. The grand final will then take place on Saturday, May 16.

You can watch it all on SBS and SBS on Demand.