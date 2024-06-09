Delta Goodrem and Sarah Ferguson’s unlikely friendship

Delta Goodrem was recently spotted out in London with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – and it’s an unlikely friendship no-one saw coming!

The Aussie singer and the royal family member were spotted greeting each other warmly and chatting on the streets of Central London. “They all looked as if they’d been friends for years,” an onlooker told New Idea.

They’re not neighbours – but Delta Goodrem and Sarah Ferguson are good friends! (Credit: Backgrid)

“They shared hugs and more than a few laughs too!” Delta’s guitarist fiancé, Matthew Copley, was among the posse of Delta’s friends engaging with Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson.

It’s unclear how Delta, 39, and Fergie, 64, know each other – and their friendship has come as a surprise to both music fans and royal family pundits. “Nobody knew they were such close pals,” a royal watcher tells New Idea.

“It’s quite surprising that they seem so close.” The Lost Without You singer was in the UK ahead of her London performance at the Mighty Hoopla festival.

Delta’s been hanging out with royalty in London! (Credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Fergie, who’s the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, was in London just days after her frustrated on-stage appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Footage shared to Instagram showed Fergie losing her cool at the crowd during a charity auction, after the royal felt no-one was paying attention. Perhaps she just needed to vent about that to a trusted girlfriend over lunch!