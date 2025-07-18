When it comes to royal relationships, Princess Beatrice and Count Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have thrown courting protocol firmly out the window.

Rather than engaging in a formal royal wedding with a plethora of guests and silverware, the Queen’s granddaughter chose to marry in a top-secret, highly intimate, wedding on 17 July 2020 at Windsor Castle.

Now, the couple have celebrated their five-year anniversary. Edoardo marked the milestone on Instagram with a photo of the pair in Scotland.

“Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife,” Edoardo wrote. “I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love! 🩷”

But before they tied the knot, they had quite the romantic history.

The princess was first linked to the successful property developer in mid-2018 after they reportedly hit it off after meeting at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Let’s take a look at Bea and Edo’s story. (Credit: Getty)

Edoardo, 40, works as a property developer and is reportedly a multi-millionaire owning a property consultancy company specialising in finding and developing multi-million dollar homes.

He is also divorced and has one son, named Wolfie, who is eight years old.

Beatrice was previously in a 10-year relationship with Dave Clarke before they parted ways in 2016.

To celebrate Bea and Edo’s very modern royal romance, we’ve taken a look back at their whirlwind love story.

What a stunning couple! (Credit: Getty)

The pair attended their first event together, stepping out at the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in New York in December 2018 but were not photographed together.

Just a few months later in March 2019, Bea and her real estate mogul beau made a dazzling red carpet appearance at the Portrait Gala event at the National Portrait gallery in London, pictured.

Bea’s mum Sarah certainly approved of the union. (Credit: Getty)

In May 2019, the couple attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, alongside Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson.

Time for a romantic getaway! (Credit: Getty)

Things were getting serious! In September 2019, the love-birds reportedly jetted to Positano on the Amalfi Coast of Italy for a romantic getaway.

She said yes! (Credit: HRH Princess Eugenie)

The big announcement: That same month, the palace confirmed that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had proposed to Princess Beatrice.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness of York to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.”

And the ring was simply gorgeous!

Party time! (Credit: Getty)

In December 2019, the soon to-be husband and wife threw a lavish engagement party at trendy London hotspot the Chiltern Firehouse.

The event boasted an A-list guest list including names like Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Ellie Goulding and James Blunt.

However Princess Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew skipped the event as it was in the aftermath of his disastrous Newsnight interview.

The countdown was on. (Credit: Getty)

Wedding countdown! In February 2020, it was revealed the couple would be tying the knot on May 29th at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace. Sadly, the big day was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Beatrice borrowed her stunning dress from none other than the Queen herself. (Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA)

Two months after the original date, the couple surprised the world by tying the knot in secret!

According to reports, Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson pulled together the last-minute wedding in just two weeks.

Bea’s gorgeous, repurposed, vintage Norman Hartnell gown was worn by The Queen herself for the 1967 State Opening of Parliament.

It was a low-key ceremony attended by fewer than 20 guests including The Queen, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, as well as Bea’s sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Though small in numbers, the celebrations were by no means watered down! VIP guests partied under an oversized tent at the Royal Lodge, complete with jumping castles and glamping pods.

Newlyweds watch the tennis! (Credit: Getty)

On day ten of Wimbledon in 2021, the newlyweds made an appearance in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Just days after the tennis tournament wrapped up, Edo shared a heartwarming anniversary tribute to his wife on his Instagram account.

“I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter, and love. You are the kindest, loveliest, and most beautiful person in the world. Thankyou my darling for every second.”

In September 2021, Bea and Edo welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us,” Edo wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

Festive fun. (Credit: Getty)

The couple attended the Princess of Wales’ inaugural Together at Christmas community carol service on 8 December 2021.

The couple love some F1! (Credit: Getty)

Being a member of the royal family paid off for F1 superfans Beatrice and Edo. The royal couple has the opportunity to go trackside at the F1 Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on 20 March 2022.

A vision. (Credit: Getty)

Her Royal Highness left us all gobsmacked with this gorgeous gown. She donned the special number for the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History.

All smiles. (Credit: Getty)

To continue the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the couple stepped out together to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in June 2022.

After photos of Beatrice were published, Edo reshared them to his social media where he described his wife as “phenomenal” and “stunning.”

Perfectly paired. (Credit: Getty)

Edo made sure to pair his tie with his wife’s pink floral patterned Zimmerman dress and millinery during an appearance at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Two months later, Edo took his Instagram once more to share yet another loved-up birthday message to his wife.

“You are the world’s best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling.”

The way he looks at her! (Credit: Getty)

Returning to Royal Ascot for another year, Beatrice and Edoardo enjoyed a day of fun and frivolity on 20 June 2023.

A statement to say the least. (Credit: Getty)

In one of our favourite photos captured of the couple, Beatrice and Edo played the part of royalty perfectly as they made an appearance at Vogue World, held in London in June 2023.

“My beautiful wife, bringing joy to my life,” Edo captioned a photo of Bea.

Regal in blue. (Credit: Getty)

The pair stunned in matching blue at the Art of Wishes Gala in October 2023.

A blended family. (Credit: Getty)

Fans of the couple were thrilled to see them joined by Christopher Woolf at the third annual Together at Christmas carol service on 8 December 2023.

Just as in love as ever! (Credit: Instagram)

In a rare candid photo of the couple, Bea and her darling Edo were all smiles as they rang in the new year for 2023.

To mark their fourth anniversary, Edo shared a never-before-seen wedding photo featuring the bride and groom stealing a kiss. (Credit: Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler/PA)

“Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. 💍,” he wrote on Instagram in July 2024.

“Every day is so special with you. I love you so much. 💕

Edoardo marked his fifth wedding anniversary with Beatrice with this lovely photo. (Credit: Instagram)

Edoardo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with this loved-up snap.

