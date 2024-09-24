Australian singer Delta Goodrem has recently shared a sweet post on Instagram to commemorate her long-term partner Matthew Copley’s birthday.

“No better way than to spend my Matt’s birthday the other week in the UK than doing what we love together,” she wrote.



“Side by side dancing and singing through this life together.”

Delta and Matthew travelled to the UK to celebrate Matt’s birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

Delta and Matthew announced their engagement in September 2023, sharing the news with fans on Instagram following a world tour that took them across Europe and The Maldives.

“My best friend asked me to marry him,” Delta revealed, in a beautiful Instagram post.

The songstress shared a snap of her sparkling engagement ring, estimated to be worth $123,000.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Zack Stone, a specialist at UK retailer Steven Stone said the 3ct round diamond in a solitaire setting was “timeless” and “the most iconic and popular of all diamond shapes.”

This diamond sure is dazzling. (Credit: Instagram)

Delta has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, including with Mark Philippoussis, Brian McFadden and Nick Jonas.

But it’s her current beau, rocker Matthew Copley, who turned out to be “the one” – although, they were together for years before they began documenting their relationship on social media.

Steering clear of speaking about relationships was a decision 39-year-old Delta admits she made when she turned 30 and as a result, the details of the couple’s romance were largely kept behind closed doors in the early days of their romance.

So, what do we know of their fairytale romance?

Scroll on to learn all the details about Delta and Matthew’s loving relationship – including their wedding plans!

Matthew Copley and Delta Goodrem have been dating for several years but are notoriously private about their romance. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley meet?

Delta’s kept pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Matthew over the years so the details about how they met are pretty vague.

“I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I’m not somebody who wants to talk about relationships,” Delta explained to InStyle Australia in 2018.

“I made a [choice] that I’m not even going to comment ‘yes’ or ‘no’ … I’ve said nothing for three or four years — all I’ve kept saying is ‘I’m single and I’ll let you know when I’m in a serious relationship.’ And I will.”

However, she has shared that the pair reportedly met on the music scene while she was touring in 2017. They’re also both friends with Aussie singer Conrad Sewell, so it’s possible they were introduced by mutual connections.

She told Stellar previously, “Music is how we met, it’s what we both do.”

In November 2020, Delta gave another rare insight into her relationship with Matthew during an interview with UK magazine, HELLO!.

“We have a lot of love and respect for each other and we are a great team,” she said. “I’m somebody who loves to go deeper. I’m all about long-term friendships and relationships, and I love those people with all my heart.

“When Matt and I work together, it’s really easy to go straight to the core of our feelings because we’re living and breathing life together all the time. It’s wonderful to work with him.”

Delta and Matthew went Instagram official in January 2019 with a rare loved-up couple shot. (Credit: Instagram)

How long have Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley been dating?

Again, it’s tough to put an exact date on when they made things official thanks to the pair rarely speaking about one another publicly.

In January 2018, the clearest indication of their blossoming romance arose when they were snapped kissing at a resort in Hawaii.

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other…if I didn’t know better, I would have mistaken them for honeymooners,” an onlooker told New Idea at the time.

“They were holding hands and kissing constantly – they were clearly completely wrapped up in each other.”

During lockdown, Delta and Matthew would perform together every Thursday in their “Bunkerdown Sessions”. (Credit: Instagram)

Prior to the photos emerging, Matthew shared a video of he and Delta writing a song together, which was posted in 2017.

They eventually went Instagram official in January 2019 with a rare loved-up couple shot posted to Delta’s Instagram.

Since then, the couple have not often appeared on each other’s social media – until COVID-19 hit in early 2020 and they kicked off their “Bunkerdown Sessions” where they would perform covers together in their living room.

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we’re both performers,” Delta told Stellar. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to Stellar in May 2021, Delta touched on the sessions and shared that it was a conscious decision to steer clear of speaking too much about their love story.

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we’re both performers,” she told the magazine.

Providing a rare insight into their relationship, the former Neighbours star added: “It’s a relationship of respect. Matt is an incredible musician and we really enjoy working together.”

Huge congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

Are Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley married?

Rumours have long run rampant that Delta and Matthew have been engaged and secretly tied the knot.

But it wasn’t until September 2023, that Delta and Matthew actually became engaged.

“My best friend asked me to marry him,” shared Delta to her legion of Instagram followers on September 21, tagging the engagement destination as the sunny European destination of Malta.

In a video Delta also shared of her engagement, she revealed her stunning diamond ring, with violinists playing and the sun setting in the background – how romantic!

Eagle-eyed fans spotted what looks like wedding rings on Delta and Matthew’s fingers. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Delta Goodrem have kids?

While Delta and Matthew have not yet welcomed any children, the Wings songstress has admitted in the past that she sees kids in her future.

In 2018, she told WHO Magazine that she “looked forward” to becoming a mother but was in no rush to start a family straight away,

“I always knew it would be a little later in life for me. I always knew that,” Delta said.

“Of course, I look forward to when that chapter is and that will be a beautiful moment.”

“I look forward to when that chapter is and that will be a beautiful moment,” Delta shared of her plans for kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Two years earlier during an interview with TV WEEK, Delta gushed about her brother Trent and his wife Carly welcoming a baby into the family and confessed she’d “absolutely” love to do the same one day.

“I cried my eyes out when I found out they were having a baby,” she said, before revealing, “I’d love to have a family”.

She added: “If it’s meant to be, then one day it will. I look forward to that time, but it’s not right now. I’m enjoying getting into music and being really empowered in what I’m getting to do… I know when I do, I will give it my everything.”

