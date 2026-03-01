The moment Delta Goodrem fans have been waiting YEARS for is finally here

NEED TO KNOW Delta Goodrem will represent Australia in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest .

Delta Goodrem fans have had their prayers answered, as she has finally been revealed to be representing Australia at Eurovision.

The news was officially confirmed on March 2 by the singer and SBS, which broadcasts the global song contest every year.

Taking to Instagram, Delta shared a teaser for her new song, Eclipse, which she will perform on the international stage in the coming months.

Delta Goodrem is excited to compete for Australia at Eurovision. (Credit: Getty)

Who will represent Australia in Eurovision 2026?

“So excited to share all of this and everything we’ve been working on!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Eclipse captures the feeling of a rare, perfectly aligned moment – when timing, purpose, and possibility converge and everything suddenly makes sense. Play it loud ☀️🌑”

Before the news was officially confirmed, fans hoped that the Born to Try singer would perform at the 70th song contest.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when she wore what’s been dubbed her “croissant wings” to the Mighty Hoopla festival in Bondi on February 21, which she also wears in her Eclipse music video.

“I’ve welcomed the croissant (comments). I’ve actually been calling it a croissant, but it was meant to be an eclipse,” she explained, as reported by News.com.au.

Will there be Eurovision in 2026?

The news confirms that the international competition is going ahead this year.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, in Austria.

It will be the third time that Austria is hosting Eurovision, after winning in 1967 and 2015.

What time will Eurovision be on in Australia?

This year, the song contest will be held in May.

In Australia, you can watch the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 12, followed by the second semi-final on Thursday, May 14. The order of the semi-final performances will be confirmed by the end of March.

The top 10 countries from each semi-final will be determined by public votes and jury votes.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 16.

Dami Im was Australia’s most successful Eurovision entrant. (Credit: Eurovision)

How long has Australia competed in Eurovision?

This year marks 11 years since Australia began competing in Eurovision.

While Jessica Mauboy featured in the competition’s entertainment as a guest appearance in 2014, Guy Sebastian was the first entry in 2015.

That year, he performed Tonight Again and came fifth, with 196 points.

Go-Jo represented Australia in Eurovision in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Which countries are confirmed for Eurovision 2026?

At the time of publication, 35 countries have been confirmed as competitors in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Delta will represent Australia and go up against artists from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Which countries are boycotting Eurovision 2026?

So far, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands have confirmed that they are boycotting the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

The countries made the announcement in December 2025 after the European Broadcasting Union confirmed that Israel would still be participating.

