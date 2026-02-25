EXCLUSIVE: Are TWO of Australia’s biggest singing shows going to be axed?

Channel Seven is facing a major hurdle as two of its major shows are set to face a public vote.

New Idea understands that the network may face a difficult choice about the future of its entertainment slate, with The Voice and Australian Idol in direct competition.

As reality TV shows are becoming a ratings landslide compared to singing competitions, the two programs could be at risk of being axed as they compete for audiences and production budgets.

“These shows are spectacular, but they’re not cheap,” a TV insider tells New Idea. “You’re dealing with major talent, large crews, music rights and huge production costs.”

While no official decision has been announced, television watchers claim the economics of modern reality TV are becoming impossible to ignore.

Australian Idol could be at risk of being cancelled. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Once considered untouchable ratings juggernauts, singing formats have faced increasing pressure in recent years as viewing habits shift and competition intensifies.

“Both franchises still have loyal audiences,” the source explains. “But they’re not pulling the numbers they did during the peak reality boom.”

Insiders have shared their doubts that Channel Seven will be able to keep both entertainment juggernauts alive, but which one is at a higher risk of folding?

The situation has sparked speculation about the long-term strategy, rather than nostalgia, may ultimately dictate which format survives.

“In today’s market, ratings are everything,” says a media analyst. “Networks have to constantly evaluate return on investment.”

Historically, talent shows dominated Australian screens, launching careers and producing headline-making moments, with Australian Idol having launched the careers of Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy and Shannon Noll during its 23-year history.

However, the explosion of streaming platforms and changing audience behaviour has reshaped the landscape, with The X Factor already having been canned.

“Viewers now have endless options,” the analyst adds. “Free-to-air competition is tougher than ever.”

The Voice could also end in 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While The Voice and Australian Idol still hold huge value, it has been claimed that “audience numbers will always have the final say” on their futures.

“These formats are globally proven,” the insider adds. “But no show is immune to financial realities.”

Australian Idol is currently airing on Channel Seven, with a whole new set of hopefuls battling it out to be crowned the 2026 winner.

Meanwhile, The Voice‘s return for 2026 has been confirmed, with Kate Miller-Heidke, Ronan Keating, Grammy-winning Richard Marx, and Spice Girl Melanie C all returning as judges.

But will Channel Seven replace one of the shows with a new format past 2026? We will have to wait and see.

