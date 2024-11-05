Delta Goodrem on turning 40: “I’m so excited”

Delta Goodrem was famously “born to try” – and she’s certainly succeeded in terms of her decades-long music career.

Now, on the eve of her 40th birthday, the star is eagerly awaiting what’s coming next.

“I’m so excited for a new chapter in my forties,” Delta recently said about her birthday on November 9.

With her career firing worldwide, she added proudly: I’m going into my best moments yet, at this moment, right now.”

Delta and her fiancé Matthew Copley love to perform together! (Image: WireImage)

Having her handsome fiancé Matthew Copley, who is also her bandmate, at her side has also enhanced this period of Delta’s life.

“Now I’m feeling inspired, creative,” she admitted.

“I do tend to work a lot. I’ve always been like that, I’ve always been an ‘Energizer Bunny’ – I got that from my mum.”

Be it touring, writing new songs, or doing TV, Delta says: “I move where the passion is! I still feel inspired and excited.

“I feel proud to be doing what I love all these years later and to be doing better than I ever have.”

Last year, Delta completed an international tour and starred in Netflix movie Love Is in the Air.

She also recently toured with the likes of the Backstreet Boys and Shania Twain.

“After COVID, I just said, ‘I’m going back out into the world,’” Delta explained.

Across her music career, Delta has won 12 ARIA awards. (Image: Newspix)

She also works harder than ever to stay fit and healthy.

After overcoming several health challenges – notably, her cancer diagnosis at 18, and more recently, a salivary blockage which meant she had to learn to speak again – Delta is grateful her health, career, and personal life are thriving.

“I’m really enjoying getting back to the gym,” she said. “We’ve been on the road so much, so exercise is really important to me.”

Yoga and healthy eating also play their part in ensuring she feels great.

“I do feel like we have a balance,” she explained.

While she and Matthew, who proposed in Malta last September, still haven’t found time to tie the knot, Delta says: “I’m extremely thankful that my partner and I get to travel together.”

Friends also often join the couple when they’re on tour.

Delta joined music icon Shania Twain on her UK and Ireland tour earlier this year. (Image: Supplied)

“It’s a bit of a gypsy life,” Delta says.

“But we make sure that while we’re in [Australia], we celebrate our friends and see them and all their milestones. We find our way to have our version of balance.”

She reflects: “I’m most proud of where I am at right now. I’m in this moment in my life, that I still feel inspired and excited and grateful. And I’m really proud to be doing what I love all these years later and be doing it better than I ever have.

“I think things just get better and better as you sort of, gain more knowledge of life, and continue to grow and learn.”

And as Delta prepares to farewell her thirties and embrace her fabulous forties, the birthday girl says with pride: “I feel I’m going into my best moments yet … I’m excited about what the future holds.”