It’s been 19 years since the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada hit our screens and fans have been demanding a sequel ever since.

While there has been talks of a follow-up for years, we finally know more about what we can expect from the next instalment.

Fans hope that Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep will return for The Devil Wears Prada sequel. (Credit: Getty)

Who is starring in the Devil Wears Prada sequel?

While nothing has officially been announced, there have been reports that Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Miranda Priestly, the high-powered magazine editor from hell.

For the movie, she earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and an Academy Award nomination.

Emily Blunt, who previously said she would be keen to take part if “everyone did it”, is also reported to be returning as the snooty assistant Emily Charlton.

Anne Hathaway could also come back as Andy Sachs, who started as a naive and inexperienced assistant at Runway but quit at the end of the movie.

The three actresses have hinted at reuniting for the sequel, particularly with their appearances at the SAG Awards in 2024. Presenting an award at the event, Anne and Emily joined Meryl on stage and said some of her character’s infamous lines.

Conclave actor Stanley Tucci has also expressed his excitement at the chance to play Nigel once again.

In 2007, Streep won a Golden Globe Award for her role in The Devil Wears Prada. (Credit: Getty)

“I think we would have one of the best times ever… That experience was one of the greatest I’ve ever had,” he told People in October 2024.

“I’ve made many movies, I’ve probably made close to 100 movies, and I don’t even know how many television episodes, but that experience was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had.”

Director David Frankel is also expected to return, and according to Puck, which originally broke the news about a sequel being in the works, the original film’s screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna might also write the next chapter.

Deadline has also reported that Wendy Finerman, who produced the 2006 film, is also set to return.

When the original film was released in 2006, it became a box office smash, earning US$326.7 million worldwide.

Priestly is assumed to have been inspired by Weisberger’s former boss Anna Wintour – who is still at Vogue. (Credit: Getty)

What is The Devil Wears Prada sequel about?

The storyline of The Devil Wears Prada sequel reportedly “follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

The original film was based on Lauren Weisberger’s (who worked as a personal assistant for American Vogue editor Anna Wintour) 2003 novel, which told the story of a woman’s nightmare experience working at a fashion magazine.

There has not been any confirmation about any of the sequel books being included in the movie.

The 2013 book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns follows Andy and Emily as top magazine editors after their stints at Runway, who both need to deal with Miranda’s unexpected return.

When Life Gives You Lululemons, which was released in 2018, centres around Emily’s journey as an image consultant and stylist to Hollywood’s elite, and her journey grappling with the changing media landscape.

Disney will also be at the helm of the sequel.

When is The Devil Wears Prada sequel being released?

The highly-anticipated follow-up is set to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026, which is the same day as the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.