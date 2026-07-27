Are TWO MasterChef judges about to be axed? Shock cost-cutting rumours swirl

NEED TO KNOW Network 10 may cut MasterChef’s judging panel from four to two to save costs, mirroring the original UK format.

from to save costs, mirroring the It’s been claimed the shake-up plans are due to a mix of ratings pressure and the high cost of four judges .

and the . However, Network 10 has denied the rumours.

Advertisement

As MasterChef’s 2026 season hurtles towards its grand finale, New Idea has been told that production may be exploring bold ways to keep the franchise fresh, including potential tweaks to the judging line-up!

Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli currently front the cooking competition, but rumours are swirling that the judging line-up may be axed in half.

The UK version of MasterChef is hosted by chef Anna Haugh and food writer Grace Dent, who took over from longtime hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace this year in a major shake-up.

So, is the Australian series going to follow suit and pare its panel down to just two judges?

Advertisement

“There are whispers that the network is looking closely at the format,” claims one high-level production source.

Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli have hosted MasterChef Australia since 2024. (Credit: Network 10)

“Between stiff competition in the ratings this year, bosses are scrambling to justify the massive overhead costs of the judging quartet.

“Some are even pointing to the original UK version, which successfully proves a two-person panel can be just as effective as four. Plus, it’s half the salaries!”

Advertisement

In this current financial climate, all networks, not just Ten, are looking at ways to save costs.

Our source suggests that from a strategic standpoint, it can be more economic to introduce fresh talent on new terms than continually renegotiate long-standing contracts.

The UK format has only ever had two judges, with chef Anna Haugh and food writer Grace Dent taking over this year. (Credit: BBC)

Advertisement

“This keeps the overheads manageable while pushing the intrigue factor to an all-time high,” the source adds.

Given that the current judges have become such a tight-knit quartet, the source doesn’t know if producers would look to keep two of them on without the others.

“There’s some industry chatter that there is a risk audiences might grow tired of the same faces,” says the source.

“The goal is always to evolve. It’s about creating that sharp, polarising tension that keeps viewers glued to their screen.”

Advertisement

However, responding to the rumours, a Network 10 spokesperson says, “There is absolutely no truth to these rumours. We love our MasterChef judges and can’t wait for the next season.”

Jean-Christophe won’t let anything get in the way of his spot on MasterChef. (Credit: Network 10)

Is Jean-Christophe leaving MasterChef for new show The Heat?

Amid chatter of a hosting shake-up, Jean-Christophe exclusively told New Idea that he has no plans to step away from his dream gig.

When it was announced that Jean-Christophe would front a brand new show called The Heat, fans were concerned that this meant the end of his MasterChef career.

Advertisement

But that is not the case, and Jean-Christophe tells us he won’t be leaving the show until he is forced to!

“Nothing will take me away from MasterChef, unless I’ve been told to stop,” he tells us, proving MasterChef remains his top priority.

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source here.