Channel Ten has confirmed that their new lineup of MasterChef Australia judges is here to stay for the 2025 season.

Season 16 of the popular reality television cooking show saw Andy Allen carry on the legacy of his dear friend and colleague Jock Zonfrillo alongside three fresh faces, who had graced the MasterChef kitchens before.

MasterChef alumni Poh Ling Yeow, food critic, journalist Sofia Levin, and multi-Michelin Star award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli were all a hit with fans, making it no surprise that they were invited back to judge once more.

In 2025, former fan favourites will return for a second serve of the competition, with season 17 being themed ‘Back To Win.’ Casting details have yet to be confirmed.

These familiar faces will be returning to the MasterChef kitchen in 2025. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who are the judges on MasterChef Australia?

For Poh, who was runner-up in the inaugural season, made numerous returns as a guest judge and mentor, and then made an additional appearance as a contestant in 2020, becoming a full-time judge was an emotional “full circle moment.”

“MasterChef Australia is where my food story began, so this feels like coming home. A big part of me will always be standing on the other side with the contestants and I hope when they look at me, they see proof you don’t have to win to win.”

For Sofia, her journey to becoming a MasterChef judge was one of excitement, bringing to fruition her almost 15-year-long career writing about her love of food.

“The first season of MasterChef Australia aired the same year I started writing about food. By the time I graduated from journalism, I was sharing lesser-known food stories, while the show was exposing the nation to cuisines and cultures they had never considered before. Becoming a judge on MasterChef feels like two parallel paths converging, and I am giddy with excitement at the people I get to stand beside.”

For Jean-Christophe, he knows exactly what it takes to get the best out of aspiring chefs.

“Fostering culinary talent is something I have cared about for many years, and it is a passion I am excited to share in the MasterChef kitchen. Australian cuisine has a remarkable reputation on the world stage, and it will be a great privilege to meet and mentor the country’s top home cooks on their journey to greatness.”

Jock and Andy shared a close bond both in and outside the MasterChef kitchen. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Reflecting upon the loss of Jock, and returning to judge without him by his side in 2024, Andy described his decision to return in 2024 as one made with great consideration.

“MasterChef Australia has been part of my life for over a decade. It gave me a pathway into the industry and led me to a career that I’m forever grateful for. After an extremely difficult year in 2023, and upon reflection, the decision to return to the series is not one I took lightly.”

“But there is something special in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, and it feels right to come back to work with the amazing production team and to play my role in seeing the contestants do as I have done,” he added ahead of the season 16 premiere.

Who are the guest judges on MasterChef Australia?

In 2024 it was Jamie Oliver who brought the heat to the kitchen as a guest judge, and in 2025 it will be none other than internationally renowned and multi-Michelin-starred Chef, Gordan Ramsay.

The news comes mere months after his series Food Stars aired on the 9Network.