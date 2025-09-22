EXCLUSIVE: REAL reason Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster haven’t made their red carpet debut

It’s been almost a year since Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster went public as a couple.

Advertisement

And while they’ve since been seen out together, the loved-up twosome are yet to walk a major red carpet together.

“Sutton is still nervous about taking that big step into Hugh’s world,” a source exclusively tells New Idea.

So far, Hugh, 56, and musical theatre star Sutton have swerved the Oscars, the Met Gala, and the Tony Awards.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been keeping it low-key, and are rarely seen together in public. (Credit: The Image Direct)

Advertisement

Instead, they were most recently spotted at last week’s low-profile Bright Night Gala in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

But Sutton, 50, may not be able to shirk the brighter spotlight for much longer.

Hugh’s Neil Diamond-inspired new movie, Song Sung Blue, is premiering at the AFI Fest in Hollywood on October 26, and the actor is “desperate to have Sutton by his side at that event”, our source says.

Advertisement

“It’s a big moment for him, and he wants to share it with the woman he loves.”

While Sutton has long been celebrated on Broadway, the international attention that comes with being Hugh’s partner is still “terrifying for her”, our source explains.

hey were most recently spotted at last week’s low-profile Bright Night Gala in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Credit: Instagram)

“She likes her life treading the boards – this type of fame is next level,” tells the source.

Advertisement

“She’s also worried about how it affects her daughter, and has been putting off her next step into the A-list spotlight because of her.

“Hugh is just going to have to be patient.”

New Idea previously revealed how the “deeply in love” couple were finding the intense scrutiny around their relationship hard to navigate.

“For now, they’re back undercover and desperately trying to figure out a way forward that’s comfortable for them both,” a source revealed.

Advertisement

The loved-up couple has generally kept away from the cameras. (Credit: Instagram)

“She’s insisting they run their private life completely away from the cameras, but that’s put huge restrictions on their romance, and Hugh doesn’t blame her.”

According to the insider, Hugh is doing everything he can to stay low profile and to keep Sutton away from the overwhelming media focus.

They managed to dodge speculation on their relationship for more than a year after Hugh and his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, confirmed their separation in September 2023.

Advertisement

News of Sutton’s divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, broke in October 2024.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.