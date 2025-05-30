“Moving on:” Hugh Jackman makes shock divorce confession

Hugh Jackman’s childhood best friend has confirmed that the star is “fine” amidst recent claims made by his ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, about the end of their relationship.

Speaking live on air on May 29th, Australian radio presenter Gus Worland shared with his fellow radio host Ben Fordham on 2GB that the Wolverine actor was doing remarkably well despite his highly publicised divorce.

Despite announcing their split in September 2023, Hugh and Deborra-Lee only finalised their divorce in May, 2025. (Credit: Getty)

“No one wants anyone to go through what he is, and he is going through it publicly because of his fame,” Gus shared with Ben.

“One thing I have been really strict on is to let Hugh and Deborra-Lee do what they have had to do. I was over in New York with him last month, and he is fine. He is going along well.”

“He is moving on with his life. I hope Deb does as well. They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together,” he added.

Hugh and Gus first met as children while students of Pymble Public School on Sydney’s north shore, and have remained close friends in the five decades since.

The new comments come just a day after Hugh himself posted a video on his Instagram of himself skipping in his show ‘Hugh Jackman Live From New York With Love’ to the NSYNC song ‘Bye Bye Bye.’

With an accompanying one-word caption of ‘FINALLY’, many fans suspect that the sharing of the clip was a not-so-subtle sledge to his ex-wife Deborra-Lee, who had earlier that week described their split as a “traumatic journey of betrayal” amidst rumours that Hugh was unfaithful in their marriage.

The Wolverine star is currently in a new relationship with his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, who reportedly moved into the luxury New York penthouse he previously lived in with Deborra-Lee earlier this month.