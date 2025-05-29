Hugh Jackman has been spotted in New York mere hours after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness shared a scathing statement about their divorce, and the reasons behind it.

Taking to the streets in a casual white tee and black jeans, the 56-year-old was photographed looking grim as he made his way to a performance of his off-Broadway play ‘Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes’ on May 27.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, an anonymous source told the media outlet that Hugh was blindsided by Deborra-Lee’s decision to criticise him so publicly, and was “extremely disappointed” by her remarks.

“There was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press,” the source shared.

The Wolverine actor looked unfazed, despite the insinuations of Deborra-Lee’s recent comments surrounding the end of their marriage. (Credit: Diamond / BACKGRID)

Only a day prior, it was confirmed that Deborra-Lee had officially filed for divorce after a lengthy settlement process between the former couple.

Despite claiming in their original separation statement in September 2023 that they remained on “good terms”, Deborra-Lee left fans horrified for her as she detailed the true depths of the pain The Greatest Showman star had inflicted upon her.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the 67-year-old shared with The Daily Mail after news of the settlement became public.

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she continued.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Hugh and Sutton became incredibly close during the run of their Broadway musical, which left Deborra-Lee incredibly uncomfortable. (Credit: Getty)

It is understood that Hugh’s new relationship with former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster was the final straw for Deborra-Lee.

The pair met while starring in The Music Man on Broadway from December 2021 until January 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair became incredibly close during the production and would often embrace for “uncomfortably long” periods of time after every performance.

“It was odd,” a source told the publication in March 2025.

“In a way, it was uncomfortable. As the entire cast is trying to get to their dressing rooms upstairs, we all had to pass the two of them hugging. They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace … and it was weird.”

Hugh reportedly moved Sutton into his Manhattan penthouse, which he purchased with Deborra-Lee in August 2022, earlier this month, a decision that an insider has also since confirmed to New Idea left Deborra-Lee “shattered.”