Deborra-lee Furness is none too pleased that her estranged ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, and Sutton Foster are living together … in the home she once shared with the actor!

Indeed, sources tell New Idea that Hugh, 56, has all but moved Sutton, 50, into the million-dollar New York City penthouse apartment he and Deb purchased together back in 2022.

Recently, Hugh was seen walking down the street of his plush Chelsea neighborhood, hauling boxes and pet gear into the foyer of his building. Just minutes earlier, Sutton was spotted taking off on a bike outside.

Showbiz website OK! soon claimed the pet bed Hugh was carrying belongs to Sutton’s dogs, Mabel, a Yorkie dachshund mix, and rescue pup, Brody.

“Of course they’re living together, they’re inseparable,” New Idea‘s own source adds. “She’s slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place.”

Hugh carried pet items, believed to belong to Sutton’s dogs, into his Chelsea apartment building. (Credit: Backgrid)

Where does Hugh Jackman currently live?

Hugh and Deb purchased the $33 million penthouse in August 2022. Our insider says that Deb is “shattered” that Hugh and Sutton are living together in the apartment, and that Sutton appears to be making the home, a place Deb “poured her heart into”, her own.

“This was their ultimate family dream home, and a space that was meant to reboot their marriage. A year later, they would be filing for divorce,” adds the source.

Hugh and Sutton are living together in his amazing penthouse. (Credit: Instagram/Real Estate Douglas Eliman)

“This isn’t about Hugh moving on. Deb just wants to be treated fairly so she can move on, too,” adds the friend.

“She’s genuinely worried about Hugh and thinks he’s moving way too fast. She wants him to be happy – he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating.

“She’s concerned he’s leaping into living with someone else way too soon.”

Deb, 69, is being strong, but is still reeling with the sting of betrayal, knowing Hugh is now playing happy families with Sutton in her former home.

“It’s almost unreal seeing Sutton reap the rewards of all those years of her supporting Hugh,” says another friend.

“She thought Hugh would be more subtle, but this feels like a betrayal of their 27 years.”

The penthouse apartment has stunning views of the city. (Credit: Real Estate Douglas Eliman. )

The Chelsea penthouse, replaced the former couple’s West Village triplex, which was listed for $38.9 million in 2022. It failed to sell and is now included as part of their ongoing divorce negotiations.

Friends say Deb’s coping by focusing on their kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

“She’s holding it together for them,” the friend adds.

“But for their sake, she’s worried Hugh is rushing into this and not protecting himself and their future.”