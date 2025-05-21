Amidst claims that their whirlwind romance had come to an end, Hugh Jackman, 56, and girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50, have been photographed enjoying a romantic stroll around New York.

Putting on a loved-up display, the stars made no effort to hide their physical attraction to one another as they walked hand in hand, exchanging frequent smiles and looks of adoration.

Enjoying some balmy spring weather, the duo looked to be in good spirits, blending in anonymously with the scores of local New Yorkers they walked past.

Hugh and Sutton were spotted walking hand in hand around New York City on May 17, 2025. (Credit: The Image Direct)

Earlier this month, fans of the Australian celebrity and his beau were certain they would make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2025 Met Gala.

However, with rumours swirling that his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness would also be in attendance, it was reported that the couple pulled the plug on attending at the last minute.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. They are yet to finalise their divorce.

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day, a source said that after arriving solo at the Met Gala in 2024, Hugh made the tough decision to skip the elite event in 2025 to avoid any questions that may arise over his personal life.

“Hugh and Deb had no idea if the other was showing up – they both naturally decided to stay away from the throng with so much controversy in their personal lives,” the insider revealed.

Hugh and Sutton grew close while performing on Broadway in ‘The Music Man’. (Credit: Getty)

Will Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2025 Tony Awards?

Despite not attending the Met Gala together, fans are convinced that Hugh and Sutton will instead make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 78th Tony Awards on June 9.

Given their shared background in musical theatre, arriving hand in hand wouldn’t be that unexpected for the pair.

The couple starred together in the Broadway production of The Music Man from late 2021 until early 2023.

While Sutton was also married when she met Hugh, it has since been reported that the couple frequently went on double dates with their former spouses during the run of the show.

Sources close to the new couple have previously told New Idea that the pair are “incredibly in love” with one another.

“He can’t get enough of her. [It wouldn’t be surprising] if they were already engaged to be honest.”

Hugh and Sutton were first linked romantically in October 2024, before they went public with their relationship in February 2025.

