EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman drops huge hint about marrying Sutton Foster

With Sutton Foster’s divorce close to being finalised, all hands are on deck for the actress to marry her new A-list man Hugh Jackman this year.

Hugh’s divorce from Deborra-lee Furness was also finalised in June 2025, and insiders say that he and Sutton are now planning “a small, intimate wedding in New York with all their theatre pals late spring/early summer, pending her divorce papers”.

Friends say Hugh’s “absolutely ecstatic” and the couple have already started shopping around Bedford for a family home.

“Hugh’s over the moon,” says a pal. “He’s told his team to keep a BIG window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a ‘honeymoon tour’ of Europe, where they can see his mum.”

Are proposal plans on the horizon for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster? (Credit: Getty)

If their recent outings are anything to go by, they appear to be as loved-up as ever, and most recently were spotted packing on the PDA in Costa Rica, where they enjoyed a romantic swim.

Things have been getting serious between them, and New Idea exclusively revealed that the couple are eager to adopt a child together, once they officially tie the knot.

They exclusively told us that it was a no-brainer for the pair to give a child a home, since they have both done it before, with Hugh adopting kids Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 20, with Deb, while Sutton shares an adopted daughter, Emily, with her ex, Ted Griffin.

The well-placed insider told us that they’re also house hunting for a place to settle in as a family.

“Hugh and Sutton are full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take,” another source dished at the time.

“They spent so long feeling like they couldn’t live out loud, but now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly.”

Despite keeping their relationship relatively out of the spotlight at the start, they have both been more public with their romance.

In November 2025, Hugh marked a major milestone in their relationship by going Instagram official with Sutton.

“@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical,” he wrote in the caption at the time.

