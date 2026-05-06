Is sexual wellness the key to improving life after menopause? The experts weigh in…

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Are you in need of a major lifestyle refresh? You’re not alone.

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Many women of Generation X are shifting the narratives of their lives and reclaiming control in more ways than one.

One of the most talked about areas? How to have better sex.

With search interest in sexual wellness increasing in recent years, there seems to be a broader curiosity about the impact of intimacy on our health.

From playing with power dynamics to exploring pleasure as a tool for managing menopausal symptoms, more women are rethinking what sexual wellness looks like for them.

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Editor’s Picks: Sexual pleasure toys and accessories

Age-gap relationships

In films like Bridget Jones’s Diary and Babygirl, dating younger men has been romanticised for years – but is there any real value to it beyond perceived status or pure pleasure?

According to research commissioned by Womanizer’s Pleasure Fund and led by London Metropolitan University, age gaps can have a host of health benefits for perimenopausal and postmenopausal women.

Of the 150 surveyed, participants with lovers at least seven years younger reported higher sexual functioning scores, with more than half noting fewer menopause symptoms like vaginal dryness and pain.

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Bridget Jones, the fictional heroine herself, has dabbled in age-gap romances. (Credit: Supplied)

Consensual non-monogamy

Increasingly midlife women are questioning traditional relationship dynamics and exploring the idea of consensual non-monogamy (CNM), with one Lovehoney study associating the shift with higher orgasm scores.

Womanizer’s Sex Expert Dr Shamyra Howard says that while CNM isn’t for everyone – which is more than OK – it’s certainly gaining visibility among women seeking to prioritise pleasure.

“This level of intimacy is often helpful in strengthening relationships,” she stresses. “But there must be radical honesty, ongoing consent and intentional agreements.”

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Intentional self-pleasure

In a 2025 study published in US journal Menopause, nearly one in five perimenopausal and postmenopausal women reported that regular masturbation offered significant relief to symptoms such as pain, stiffness and overall discomfort.

Similarly, intentional self-pleasure – particularly with the use of toys – was associated with noticeable benefits, including improved mood, better sleep, and enhanced sexual wellbeing.

Sexual wellness can be a powerful tool for women after the age of 50. (Credit: Supplied)

While masturbation alone appeared to offer benefits, the research found that women who achieved orgasm experienced the greatest symptom relief – likely due to the release of neurochemicals which can improve sleep, elevate mood, and reduce the perception of pain.

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This comes as no surprise to nutritional medicine practitioner and Vita-Sol founder Fiona Tuck, who notes that orgasms trigger a cascade of beneficial hormones like endorphins, oxytocin, prolactin and serotonin.

“Endorphins act as powerful natural pain relievers, helping reduce the perception of pain,” she tells New Idea.

Intimate relief

While conventional approaches to managing menopause symptoms often include resistance training and menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), Fiona suggests that achieving orgasm may also play a supportive role in easing symptoms during the transition.

“The contraction and release of muscles during orgasm may mimic progressive muscle relaxation, easing physical tension,” she says.

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Sexual arousal and orgasm also increase blood flow to the pelvic region, which Fiona notes may help support vaginal health and reduce discomfort.

Communication with a partner is paramount to improving your chances of experiencing orgasm. (Credit: Supplied)

Some studies suggest that, for menopausal women, experiencing more frequent orgasms may be associated with improvements in symptoms such as irritation, discomfort and vulvar pain, as well as reductions in tiredness and sleep disturbances.

“Beyond physical benefits, orgasm can also support better sleep, improved mood, and reduced stress levels – all of which are common challenges during midlife,” Fiona adds.

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Remember to discuss available management options with a health professional so it suits your health and lifestyle.