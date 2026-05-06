EXCLUSIVE: The best parenting advice Patti Newton has ever shared with her daughter Lauren

Being close with family is a gift. I was blessed with the best parents – shaping not just me, but my own kids too.

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I’m always asking Mum for advice, and I can’t imagine where we’d be without her.

I really did win the lottery with her, and it’s something I’ll never take for granted.

Lauren says Patti’s lessons have helped shape her parenting style. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Her wisdom continues

The lessons I’ve learnt from my mum have been endless. Even now, in my forties, I’m still learning from her.

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I watch the way she moves through each life stage with such grace and a beautiful outlook.

It’s not that things aren’t ever difficult for her, but it’s the way she handles them that still stands out.

Finding light in the dark

Mum was devastated when we lost Dad, but somehow, she managed to find a new purpose and fulfil her promise that she would make the most of the time she had left.

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In the darkest of times she always finds something to smile about and a reason to keep looking forward.

Burt Newton’s legacy carries on with his family. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

From Mum I’ve learnt the power of positivity and finding joy in everyday moments.

It’s one of the most important lessons I’ll carry with me – especially during times when life feels heavy.

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History repeats itself

Another thing I’ve tried to replicate in my own life is my mum’s parenting style. Growing up she ran a tight ship and taught us the importance and value of hard work.

Homework was expected to be done and we had a role to play in the running of the household.

At the same time though she was loving and nurturing – and always managed to be the fun mum too.

Lauren remembers her time as a teenager all too well. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

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Some of my favourite childhood memories are on the odd occasion when my mum would let me be a little late for school.

She’d tell me that life was short and we needed to enjoy it – and we’d head out for hot chocolate and cinnamon toast.

She could sense when I needed a breather or time together to talk. These days I find myself doing the same thing with my own children, treasuring one-on-one moments with each of them.

They probably won’t remember what they missed in school that morning but hopefully they’ll cherish that special time with me forever.

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