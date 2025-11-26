EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Newton’s kids are banned from social media – and for good reason

There are many advantages to kids growing up with so much technology around them. It has loads of benefits, but brings a host of dangers too.

Add in social media and it can be a very scary place for young people to navigate.

Simpler times

Our children face situations these days that I would never have imagined when I was growing up.

Things certainly were much simpler as a kid in the ’80s and ’90s.

We’ve tried to prepare our kids as best as we can – no phone until a certain age, no YouTube and social media until after 16.

But even with precautions it’s difficult, and I’m constantly met with the “everyone else at school has it” argument.

Kids nowadays are surrounded by technology and social media. (Image: supplied)

Dangers of technology for kids

I’ve heard from so many parents about the negative, and sometimes dangerous, situations their children have faced, and it has made me even more vigilant.

These can be tough years, and kids aren’t often mature enough to be trusted with so much power and freedom at their fingertips.

We’ve recently had a situation where one of our children had a photo taken of them in a sporting venue change room.

They were getting dressed and another child snapped a picture of them without anyone noticing and posted it to a group chat.

Be your child’s safe space. (Image: supplied)

Of course, as so often happens nowadays, it then filtered out and made its way onto many platforms.

It caused us a lot of distress and was an example of how some kids – and even teenagers – aren’t mature enough to hold that sort of power in their hands.

Teach caution

It was a hard lesson for my kids to learn that not everyone is kind and sometimes people can be downright mean.

It was also good for them to realise how much of an effect situations like these can often have on people.

Some might think it’s just a joke, but posting photos of someone without their consent – and making fun of them – can have serious consequences for both parties.

There are so many devastating stories about the aftermath of cyberbullying.

It’s heartbreaking, as even just one unwanted post can have such a serious impact on a kid.

It’s important to practice caution when online. (Image: supplied)

Be their safe space

We live in a world now where our choices online hang around forever. The dangers of technology for kids are everywhere.

It’s so important that every post, message or photo that is uploaded is well thought out, and if anything is cause for concern, our kids know they can come to us for help and support.