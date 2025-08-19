EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Newton shares the secret to surviving the teen years

Having babies and small children certainly has its challenges, but nothing prepares you for the teen years. It’s a roller-coaster of emotions – you’re never quite sure what to expect.

Even when things are good, they can change drastically.

I have a close relationship with my mum, but she has always said that I wasn’t an easy teen. I honestly don’t remember being that difficult, but she was there, so I’ll take her word for it.

Lauren remembers her dad, Bert Newton, fondly. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Be open to change

With three teenagers in the house now, I’ve certainly felt a shift. On one hand, it’s wonderful to have deeper relationships and conversations – watching them develop is incredible. But wow, some days are tough.

I’ve heard the saying “little kids, little problems; big kids, big problems,” and it really is true. Helping them navigate their own challenges can genuinely test us as parents.

Times are so different now compared to back when we were kids, and in some ways, it’s much harder for them.

Understand their world

Matt and I make sure we have open communication, and so far, the kids seem comfortable discussing most topics with us.

I love seeing them talk through problems together and offer each other advice. It seems genuinely helpful for them – getting advice from someone similar in age who understands.

I’m sure anyone with a teenager will agree that there seem to be so many dos and don’ts now that it’s exhausting trying to remember the rules.

From new words that I don’t even understand (er, what is skibidi?) to how they only communicate on Snapchat, it’s a different world out there.

The kids are growing up. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Prepare them for adulthood

The pressure young people feel is immense, and I’m always reminding them that enjoying life and finding balance is more important than any specific academic results achieved.

It’s a hard time but a wonderful stage of life, and unfortunately, you don’t realise it until you’re older.

The thought of sending our children out into the world is terrifying, especially with the world the way it is now.

At least if we’re spending these last few years of their childhood actively preparing them for adulthood, we’re able to give them the best possible chance of success out there.

All I want is for them to be happy, discover something they love, and find people to share it with.

