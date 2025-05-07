Becoming a mum was my dream for as long as I can remember. I had such a special relationship with both my mum and my nan and I just knew how much I would one day love the role of being a mother.

Fast forward to now, and I can’t believe I have that role for six people, and it is even more wonderful than I could have hoped for. Of course, there are many challenges and sometimes I’m left tearing my hair out in frustration, but it is still the most incredible feeling raising little people that I adore.

This year, Lauren will be taking a moment to reflect on her growing family. (Credit: Supplied)

Pause, reflect, reminisce

It is such a privilege to have the job of mum, and it’s certainly not lost on me how important this role actually is. In the chaos of celebrating Mother’s Day, I will take a moment to pause and reflect on how lucky I am to have little children and now also teenagers to help nurture and guide – but most importantly, love.

Lauren and her mum, Patti, are inseparable. (Credit: Getty)

A special bond

When I was little, my mum was my hero, and she still is. Our relationship has always been incredibly close, and we genuinely love spending time together. Matt can never understand how Mum and I can be together all day and still talk on the phone later that night. He wonders what we could possibly have left to say, but I assure him there is always plenty.

It’s hard to put into words why she is so special. She is one of those people who has a warmth that draws people to her. She oozes love and kindness and lights up every room she enters. Even in the most difficult times, she manages to bring a positive attitude and is so calm and reassuring. With her support, I have always felt as if I could achieve anything, and her belief in me has given me the confidence to always push ahead.

Lauren loves every single Mother’s Day with her gorgeous family. (Credit: Instagram)

Soak it up

Mother’s Day this year will no doubt involve handmade cards and breakfast in bed but it’ll also be a sentimental one.

I have a child that’s almost an adult and the childhood years are behind him. We will of course move into a new chapter and our relationship will evolve but it reminds me how quickly it goes by and to never take that pasta necklace or burnt toast for granted.