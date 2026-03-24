EXCLUSIVE: How Lauren Newton manages changing relationships with her children

When children are little, parents are the centre of their world. From the moment they’re born and placed in our arms, we’re holding them and guiding them through life.

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As they get older it becomes more of a collaboration, and by the late teen years there is a definite shift that can be difficult to navigate.

Lauren is mum to six kids of various ages. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Where did the time go?

I have noticed the transition with my older kids, and it can be a really tricky time for a parent letting go and for the child to take the reins.

Of course, our role as a parent is always there – even in my adult life I still need my parents and value the relationship so much.

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It can be difficult when suddenly our babies are all grown and entering the next stage of life, and we can only watch from the sidelines.

They are changing relationships and require some work on both sides.

Lauren and her husband, Australian swimmer Matt Welsh, know all about the trials and tribulations of raising children. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

I’m always there to listen

I have tried to encourage independence with my older children, but also let them know that it is great to keep open communication.

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There are no subjects that are off limits and we are happy at any stage to listen and support. Times are different from when I was young, and it’s much more acceptable and common to discuss things openly.

From alcohol to boyfriends/girlfriends and social media, no subject is off the table.

I can no longer make decisions for them, but I like being a sounding board, and it is so important they can speak freely.

I’m sure by the time my number six is a teenager, nothing will shock me!

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Her mentor and go-to for parenting advice is her mum, Patti Newton. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Our bond still remains

Finding common interests has been vital for me to stay connected with my teenagers. The activities once enjoyed together change and we have to learn new ways to spend time together and bond.

Whether it’s teaching them to drive or watching the shows they’re interested in, it can mean putting in a little extra effort.

Of course we will both make mistakes along the way. I might not let go enough and they may make some poor choices, but it is all a learning experience.

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They will always be my babies, but I look forward to seeing them in this new phase of life … and hopefully still get the occasional hug along the way – no matter the changing relationships!