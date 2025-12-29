EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s baby plans REVEALED!

Now that they are no longer hiding their romance from the world, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster could be about to take a major step in their relationship.

New Idea can exclusively reveal the couple are eager to adopt a child together, once they are officially husband and wife.

According to our well-placed insider, Hugh and Sutton are currently house hunting for a new love nest that they are hoping will also serve as the perfect place to settle into married life as one big happy family!

“Hugh and Sutton are full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take,” dishes the source.

A source told New Idea that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are considering baby plans after they tie the knot. (Credit: Getty)

“They spent so long feeling like they couldn’t live out loud, but now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly.”

Hugh definitely appears to have babies on the brain right now.

The actor was recently photographed fawning over the newborn child of his friend and backup singer, Salisha Thomas.

When it comes to starting their family, the source says it’s a no-brainer that Hugh, 57, and Sutton, 50, would want to give a child in need a home. They have, after all, both done it before.

Indeed, Hugh and his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, adopted their son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 20.

Meanwhile, Sutton adopted eight-year-old daughter Emily with her ex-husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin.

“Where IVF was full of disappointment and heartbreak, adoption was so clearly what was meant for us,” she once said.

Despite starting their relationship in 2024 in a shroud of secrecy – and preferring to keep a low profile since then – Hugh and Sutton have done a complete about-face in recent weeks.

Hugh was spotted recently fawning over his friend Salisha Thomas’ baby. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Sutton has been by Hugh’s side on the red carpet at various premieres for his film, Song Sung Blue, while he went Instagram official with her in November.

Sources wonder if an impending wedding – and a bundle of joy – could be behind their sudden openness.

“Sutton is super traditional, so before they officially move in together, she wants a ring on her finger ,and Hugh wants that too – he’s champing at the bit to make her his wife,” dishes our source.

Hugh and Sutton are taking the next steps in their relationship. (Credit: Getty)

“Hugh’s kids are grown, but Sutton’s daughter is still in [primary] school, so he’s going to be playing stepdad in a big way.”

“That isn’t going to be a chore for him; he’s still full of energy to the point that he and Sutton are talking about adding to their family once they’re married.”

“They’re thinking long-term now, about where they want to settle and what kind of home they want to build.”

“They’re looking at property outside of Manhattan so they can have more space, and they may even get a spot in Australia as well – it’s not like Hugh can’t afford it!”

