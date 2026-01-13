Sarah Snook to be awarded major honour after Golden Globes snub

Sarah Snook might have missed out on a Golden Globe, but she’s kicking off 2026 with another major honour.

The Australian actress, 38, has been announced as the recipient of the AACTA’s prestigious Trailblazer Award.

She will receive the prize at the 2026 AACTA Awards on Friday, February 6, where a whole host of Australian talents will be recognised.

“I’m so honoured to receive the AACTA Trailblazer Award,” the Succession star said.

Sarah Snook will receive a major honour at the AACTA Awards. (Credit: Getty)

“Australia is where I learned to love storytelling, and every opportunity I’ve had began with the support of this community.

“I’m grateful to the filmmakers, co-stars, crews and audiences who have lifted me up along the way.

“It’s a privilege to represent Australian talent on the world stage, and I hope to keep contributing to the vibrant, world-class industry we’re building together.”

Previous recipients of the award include Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Rose Byrne, Simon Baker and Isla Fisher.

As well as receiving the top prize, Sarah will also lead an In Conversation session with Shane Jacobson on Saturday, February 5, as part of the wider AACTA Festival.

Sarah has previously been nominated for six AACTA Awards and has won three, including two Best Lead Actress awards for Sisters of War and Predestination, respectively.

Sarah sadly missed out on a win at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Credit: Getty)

She most recently received an AACTA Award for her voice performance in the animated feature Memoir of a Snail.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said of Sarah’s latest honour, “Sarah Snook embodies everything the AACTA Trailblazer Award represents.

“From her early work in Australian film and television to her extraordinary global success across screen and stage, Sarah has carved a reputation as one of Australia’s greatest performers.

“She continues to champion Australian storytelling on the world stage while inspiring the next generation of creatives at home.

“We are immensely proud to honour Sarah and look forward to hearing more about her journey at this year’s AACTA Festival.”

But she did take home a win at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Credit: Getty)

The news of the honour comes just days after Sarah sadly missed out on a Golden Globe at the 2026 awards ceremony.

She was nominated in the Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV category for her performance in All Her Fault.

However, she ultimately lost out to Michelle Williams, while Amanda Seyfried, Robin Wright, Claire Danes and Rashida Jones were also nominated.