Rose Byrne reveals the bizarre reason her husband missed her first Golden Globes win

Rose Byrne has revealed the unusual reason why her husband, Bobby Cannavale, missed her Golden Globes win.

The Australian actress, 46, took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the ceremony on January 11 for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

She beat A-list names including Emma Stone, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and Chase Infiniti to the award in a landslide success.

However, one notable person who was absent was her husband, Bobby, who didn’t attend the awards night with her.

Rose Byrne has revealed the bizarre reason why her husband missed her Golden Globes win. (Credit: Getty)

Instead, Rose was accompanied by her brother, George, and she revealed the bizarre reason why Bobby missed out on the evening.

“I want to thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey, so thank you, baby,” she quipped in her speech.

She also sweetly thanked her parents, Robin and Jane, for buying a Paramount+ subscription so they could watch her win live from Australia.

Rose confessed that she was “shocked” to take home her first-ever Golden Globe in her tearful speech, which won over the crowds.

“This is such a shock. Thank you so much,” she gushed.

“I share this with Mary Bronstein, my writer and director. She wrote this unbelievable screenplay, and she wanted me to do it. I can’t believe that you wanted me to do it.”

Bobby Cannavale was absent from the Globes on Monday. (Credit: Getty)

She revealed that they shot the movie “in 25 days for like $8.50” as she shared her delight over the “tiny” film being recognised at the prestigious awards ceremony.

She was the major Aussie winner of the night, with Jacob Elordi sadly missing out on winning after being nominated in two categories.

He was recognised for Frankenstein in the Supporting Actor category, and nabbed another nomination for Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for his work in The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Sarah Snook was also nominated for Actress In A Mini-Series or Motion Picture, but lost out on the award to Michelle Williams, who shares a daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

